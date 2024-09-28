Operation Smile’s Cleft Care Center opens at CCMC

AFTER two years of construction, the state-of-the-art Cleft Care Center of Excellence, under Operation Smile, softly opened on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, occupying the sixth floor of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

In his speech at the soft launch on Saturday, Kevin Thor, Director of Global Project Development at Operation Smile headquarters, announced that starting in November, the organization will provide at least 260 free surgeries each month for children with cleft conditions.

Once the center is fully operational, it aims to serve 100 patients from 12 local government units in Cebu.

The grand opening of the cleft care center is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2024. The cleft care center broke ground in December 2022.

Thor said that for 26 years, Operation Smile, along with the Mariquita Salimbangon Yeung (MSY) Charitable Foundation, has been helping thousands of children with cleft conditions.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in his speech, said that aside from the cleft care center, further substantial changes in the medical center should be seen before the year 2024 ends.

These changes include the completion of the new CCMC building’s fourth, fifth, and sixth floors.

Along with Garcia were City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, CCMC director Dr. Peter Mancao, Operation Smile board member Donald Lim, and MSY foundation head Martin Yeung.

Aside from free cleft surgery, the Cleft Care Center of Excellence also offers free dental care, speech therapy, a nutrition program, and psychological care.

Operation Smile was established in 1982 by Dr. William Magee Jr. and his wife Kathleen, after witnessing the need for cleft lip and palate surgery in the Philippines.

Operation Smile, which is now a global charity, has already provided 330,000 free surgeries for children with cleft conditions across over 80 countries.

The foundation also focuses on building sustainable healthcare solutions.

The event was kicked off with a celebration of the Holy Mass presided by Msgr. Roberto Alesna. / JPS