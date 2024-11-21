Operations at cement plant suspended

THE Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 7 has issued a work stoppage order to a cement plant in the southern town of San Fernando, Cebu.

It also imposed an administrative penalty of P100,000 on Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc. (TCPI) following the accident that claimed the lives of two of its contractor’s employees on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

“We issued a work stoppage order yesterday (Wednesday, Nov. 20) with an admin penalty of P100,000 to the company,” Dole 7 Director Lilia Estillore said in a Messenger chat on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Dole 7 is conducting a hearing to determine the root cause of the accident and has directed TCPI’s management to present corrective measures to prevent a recurrence.

“We will lift the stoppage order as soon as we are assured that corrective measures are implemented to prevent similar incidents,” she said.

TCPI also released a statement on Wednesday, expressing its commitment to review and update its safety protocols, if necessary, in light of what happened.

The firm has coordinated with its contractor, MCRI Global Corp., to attend to the needs of the families of the victims, identified as 46-year-old Jonel Geollina Baruedan Sr. and 45-year-old Cholen Sabayton.

Both men, who were residents of Barangay South Poblacion in the town, were cleaning the baghouse dust collector area in the cement grinding facility when they were buried under cement materials around 8:30 a.m.

“We will fully cooperate with pertinent government agencies in the appropriate proceedings before them,” TCPI said in its statement. / CDF