Seares: Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera to run in 2025 for a 4th consecutive term. He was short of 15 days in his 2019 term, he argues, thus taking it out of the law’s three-term limit.

[] The intent to beat the legal prohibition is similar to that of ex-councilor June Pe, who in 2013 ran for a fourth term but lost after by moving to Cebu City’s north district; ex-councilors Sisenio Andales and Alvin Arcilla, who in 2019 ran for Term 4 and won but were expelled by Comelec, their claim of term interruption rejected; and party-list Representative Raymond Mendoza, who justifies, although no one has sued, his sixth consecutive term, alleging delays of serving his first two terms.

[] Comelec will accept, as a ministerial duty, his COC or certificate of candidacy but will also act on any complaint or protest against the term extension.

LAST February 19, 2024, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said Councilor Joel Garganera of the north district will be completing his final term and won’t be on his list of candidates for 2025. A month later, on March 23, Rama said Garganera can run as he was excluded in the proclamation of the May 2019 election winners.

Apparently, Garganera has convinced the mayor the councilor is not barred by term limit even though he will have served three consecutive terms when he completes service by June 30 next year.

Garganera ran in the 2016, 2019, and 2022 elections and served the three terms. In two elections, he was proclaimed on time, along with the other winners. In 2019, however, he landed #10 and wasn’t included in the regular proclamation of winners. He moved to #8 only after Alvin Arcilla and Sisenio Andales, who were among the original Top Eight in the north, were disqualified for violating the three-term ban and thus left two vacated City Council seats.

INVOLUNTARY INTERRUPTION. Garganera told me Sunday, March 31, it was an involuntary interruption of office because the Comelec decision canceling Andales’s COC became final -- and he was proclaimed winner by a special board of canvassers -- only on July 16, 2019 and then mayor Edgardo Labella swore him into office the following day, July 17. Garganera said that according to jurisprudence that was “an interruption of office, a term not fully served.”

“Yes,” he said, “I am still eligible to run.”

IF GARGANERA WILL RUN in the next election, it will be to seek a literally fourth consecutive term. And he may get away with it or get around the ban, depending largely on:

[] Whether anybody will file a complaint or protest against him. Representative Raymond Mendoza, a party-list congressman based in Cebu, is now serving his sixth consecutive term because there was no complaint or protest against him, aside from his un-litigated claim he had not fully served two early terms because of delays in his assumption of office caused by litigation on party-list seats allocated under the Constitution. If nobody complains, Comelec generally doesn’t act unilaterally on disqualification arising from term limit.

[] Or whether his absence from his seat was voluntary and, if involuntary, whether the seat became vacant and was due for replacement.

How about preventive suspension, as what happened to Arcilla and Andales? The suspension cannot be considered a term interruption. As the Supreme Court said in Aldovino Jr. et al vs. Comelec (December 23, 2009, GR #184836), the suspended official “continues to stay in office although he is barred from exercising functions and enjoying prerogatives of the office within the suspension period.” He is not permanently replaced and there’s no authority to appoint or elect a replacement as no vacancy existed.

If Garganera files a COC for Cebu City councilor in October, the Comelec will accept it as a ministerial duty. However, a complaint or protest will set off a formal proceeding that may lead to disqualification and cancellation of COC, as it did in the cases of Arcilla and Andales.

HOW IT’S DIFFERENT FROM OTHER CASES, at least comparing Garganera’s case with other Cebu cases involving term limits. Strictly speaking:

(1) There was no break yet as Garganera was not resting after his second term expired; he ran but didn’t win and wasn’t included in the list of councilors proclaimed for his third term;

(2) But he filled a vacancy as Andales, the councilor Garganera had replaced, was disqualified and his COC and proclamation canceled.

The period of time for Andales losing his seat and Garganera gaining his was so short that one would ask if it mattered. Yes, Garganera said in Sunday’s interview, and in his favor. He didn’t say though if the SC cases he cited (Aldovino Jr. vs. Comelec; Tallado vs. Comelec,) matched in facts with his own situation.

BREAK DOESN’T NEED TO BE A FULL TERM. Garganera cited this from the rulings: “The break or interruption need not be for a full term of three years or for the major part of of the three-year term, an interruption for any length of time, provided the cause is involuntary, is sufficient to break the continuity of service.”