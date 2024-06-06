Seares: LWUA flips on the issue of the right of Cebu City mayor to fire MCWD directors. Through its lawyers from OGCC, LWUA switches to the cause of three directors the late mayor Labella sacked in 2019.

[1] LWUA, co-defendant with Cebu City LGU in RTC and SC cases, prays that the high court declares the local chief executive’s absence of power, authority over water district directors’ term of office.

[2] A “comment with entry of appearance” from the Office of Government Corporate Counsel -- lawyer of Local Water Utilities Administration, in the Supreme Court petition of MCWD ex-directors Jun Pe, Ralph Sevilla, and Cecile Adlawan -- asks the SC to declare that the local chief executive “has no authority or power to remove the local water district’s board of directors.”

[3] The same pleading “manifests” that OGCC/LWUA has adopted the petitioners’ position that the local chief executive cannot legally terminate directors of the local water district.

IMMEDIATE TAKEAWAY from the document -- dated April 5, 2024, but known to News+One Thursday, June 6, 2024 -- is that LWUA and its administrator Jeci Lapuz, defendants in the case along with city mayor Edgardo Labella, are now taking the side of petitioners before the Supreme Court. (Lapuz died July 12, 2021; Labella, November 19, 2021.)

In court records, LWUA lawyers told the SC they agree with the arguments of Pe et al in contending that mayor Labella had no power to dismiss them before their terms’ end.

LWUA, through its lawyers, appears to have shifted to the cause of the petitioners and the core of their case, namely, the mayor’s lack of authority to fire the three directors.

Amando Virgil Ligutan, a member of the petitioners’ panel of lawyers, told me Thursday, “LWUA made a 180-degree change in its position.” A surprise because LWUA is a defendant and participated in the termination of the Pe group, Atty. Ligutan said.

LWUA ARGUMENTS WHY PETITIONERS ARE RIGHT, CEBU RTC IS WRONG. Or why LWUA has changed its position since the RTC ruling was raised to the Supreme Court. This is now LWUA’s stand:

First, the matter of a fixed term for MCWD directors who “occupy non-career-service” positions under their appointment, with a specified term, under the water district’s charter and provision of Presidential Decree No. 198, as amended, which governs local water districts. Their position is “not temporary nor co-terminus with the appointing authority.” “They cannot be removed before their term expires” and only for cause provided by the laws, so goes this argument.

Second is the “misapplication” of the doctrine of implication. That cannot apply as “there is an express provision in PD 1098” prohibiting the local chief executive from exercising the power of removal over the MCWD directors.

That “express provision” though may have to be specified as the law speaks only of two express rights: (a) the right of the appointing authority, which in MCWD’s case -- as decided by the Supreme Court in Rama vs. Moises (GR#197146, December 6, 2016) -- is the mayor, and (b) LWUA’s right to review the dismissal as ordered by PD 198.

OGCC argues in its pleading -- signed by Solomon M. Hermosura, government corporate counsel, and Marilyn G. Estaris, deputy government counsel -- that even if there is no express prohibition on the local chief executive, the doctrine of implication cannot apply to Labella (whom it erroneously named “Mayor Fabella”) as he was not the head of MCWD. The doctrine, the pleading says, particularly applies in cases of presidential appointees or department heads or “when the appointing authority belongs to the same office as with the appointee.”

The judge precisely embraced the principle of “the right to fire” a consequence of the “right to appoint” because he saw no express prohibition in the laws. The intent of the laws though, as supported in DILG opinions, is non-interference of local governments, which the RTC ruling seemed to have placed second to the doctrine of implication.

Third is that LWU’s intervention in MCWD was “merely to prevent serious institutional crisis which may hamper” MCWD’s operation “to the prejudice of the public.”

WHAT WENT BEFORE. The controversy now raging among MCWD, the Cebu City Government, and LWUA may be seen to have all started with the dismissal of three MCWD directors, who in 2019 brought to the Cebu Regional Trial Court their termination by then-mayor Labella.

The Cebu RTC threw out, on June 30, 2023, the civil complaint filed by the sacked directors -- Augustus Pe Jr., Ralph Sevilla, and Cecile Adlawan -- against city mayor Labella and Jeci Lapuz, then acting administrator of LWUA or Local Water Utilities Administration. Judge Anacleto G. Debalucos ruled the complaint had “no merit,” as the chief executive has the power to appoint them and that power “carries with it the power to remove or discipline them.”

Pe, Sevilla, and Adlawan appealed the RTC decision, on August 21, 2023, after Judge Debalucos rejected their motion for reconsideration two weeks earlier, on August 6. Mayor Michael Rama, emboldened by the RTC ruling, after fumbling with “informal” attempts, formally dismissed board chairman Jose Daluz III and two directors, Miguelito Pato and Jodelyn May Seno.

Which has since been spinning off developments that keep MCWD, Cebu City Government, and LWUA in a seemingly endless swirl of controversy.

CURRENT STATUS. The last solid news in that controversy was that an interim board and general manager appointed by LWUA in a “partial takeover” for six months were installed at MCWD -- and the problems that accompanied the takeover. As of this week, there’s no confirmation if they’re still there or have already left. An April 17, 2024 report said the takeover was “prevented.” The voice last heard in media was that of Daluz saying peace at MCWD was restored at last, without showing the “invaders” were actually gone. Are they still there or what? In Cagayan de Oro, that city’s media reported that LWUA is in control of COWD.

WHAT WILL HELP END THE DISPUTE will be the Supreme Court ruling on the appeal that Pe et al filed in August 2023. Perhaps the high court already realizes the importance of defining definitely and categorically the power of the LGU’s chief executive over the local water district. The legal issue affects not just MCWD but 561 other local water districts in the country, OGCC cited that in their prayer to the SC.

Now competing for national attention with MCWD of Cebu is COWD, Cagayan de Oro’s water district, which has just been “fully taken over” by LWUA, with the Mindanao LWD and the Manila-based regulators ensnared in similar legal issues: the LGU chief executive’s right and, along with it, the right of LWUA over the water district.

The gridlock resulting from the legal battle and conflict in relations among government agencies involved in the water supply service may be ended finally by amending and clarifying Presidential Decree No. 198 of 1973. That 51-year-old law badly needs legislative review and some fixing to remove the lack of clarity that has enabled politicians and would-be politicians to frustrate its intent.