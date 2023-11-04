Opinion

Seares:  LWUA wants to suspend entire MCWD board for half year and appoint temp directors.  Mayor Rama  swears  in  a male lawyer to represent women,  which LWUA policy doesn’t allow. 

Seares:  LWUA wants to suspend entire MCWD board for half year and appoint temp directors.  Mayor Rama  swears  in  a male lawyer to represent women,  which LWUA policy doesn’t allow. 

[] Unless rule has been changed, LWUA can name only one director, not entire board, to assure repayment of its  P16.5M  loan to MCWD  

[] LWUA guidelines of 2016 specifically require a woman to represent women’s organizations in MCWD

NOT  known to most of Cebu is that  last September 28 (2023), the Local Water Utilities Administration  (LWUA) approved Board Resolution #35,  which decided  to “partially intervene”  in operations of  MCWD or Metro Cebu Water District for six months and authorized the LWUA board to name temporary replacements.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and the rest of his inner circle they call the “Work Group” must not have known that because three days after the LWUA move, the mayor appointed three new MCWD directorsand re-appointed  two directors.


The first didn’t happen or was delayed because the LWUA board secretary,

according to an account by Mary Ann LL. Reyes in her business column “Hidden Agenda” in Philippine Star of November 4 (2023),  the board resolution “has not been issued”  because not everyone had  signed it as the secretary allegedly  “pulled it out.”  All the LWUA board members  had voted for the resolution,  except LWUA Administrator Vicente Rival.

At least, as of Saturday, November 4, the  LWUA resolution on “problematic” MCWD was not issued yet.  Unless actually aborted though,  the resolution  can complicate Mayor Rama’s appointments.  The LWUA board might  insist on its resolution of  September 28  and name its own five replacements or, heeding the justice secretary’s opinion and PD 198, avoid an over-reach by naming only one  director in the board, interim or regular.

LWUA CAN MEDDLE  ONLY…   Under Presidential Decree #198,  or the Provincial Water Utilities Act of 1973,  removal of  any MCWD director must be for cause and subject to “review and approval “ by LWUA. That’s not meddling; the law expressly provides that mechanism.  

But what LWUA wanted to do, by a board vote of four to one last September 2668, was to suspend all the MCWD directors and appoint the persons to take their place. Can LWUA do that? That can be deemed unauthorized intervention.

The justice secretary’s Opinion #223 dated September 16, 2023   -- which LWUA Chairman Ronnie L. Ong had requested regarding LWUA’s power to intervene in the operations of erring and/or problematic water districts -- said LWUA’s powers  don’t include the power to “enforce a takeover of the board of directors or board of trustees of water districts, much less to implement such takeover”  based on grounds stated in LWUA board resolutions.  (#36, series of 2012 and #29, series of 2020).  LWUA powers are thus limited.

“Clearly limited,” said the opinion, “to the management and operations of the water district and even penultimate purpose of ensuring that it is able to return to and sustain financial viability  and capacity to meet its repayment obligations to LWUA.”   In plain words,  only to help make the water district solvent enough to repay its debt to LWUA.

…IF MCWD OWES LWUA.  AND MCWD DOES.  News+One has learned that MCWD has been “regularly and diligently” been paying P55,000-a-month amortization for a P16.5 million loan, with the last payment made for September 2023.   

LWUA is not given the power to appoint a director in any local water district, except under the condition provided by  Section 8 of PD 198, which says, “LWUA may appoint any of its personnel to sit in the board of the local water district…(like a regular member)… for such period as the indebtedness remains unpaid.”  Note that the law says “any of its personnel,” with all rights and privileges “appertaining to a regular member,”  which must mean only one director and  LWUA doesn’t get to fill  all the five seats.  

ON LWUA POWER  TO REVIEW REMOVAL.   Assuming, as the Cebu Regional Trial Court  ruled in the Jun Pe et al case, that the mayor has the power to dismiss an MCWD director, LWUA’s  power to “review and approve”  the dismissal  is categorical.

As to the nature of that power of  review and approval,  according to the justice secretary,  the job is more of  seeing to it that the requirement of “just cause” and “due process”  is  followed. 

The power to dismiss an official or employee,  the justice secretary said,  “can only be lawfully and validly done by or through such agencies as the Civil Service Commission and the Office of the Ombudsman.” Regarding the Daluz case, the Rama’s  lawyers contend, the investigation and dismissal of  the MCWD chairman and two directors  was in compliance with the Ombudsman’s  endorsement of the complaint to the mayor. 

WRINKLE  IN  BATUHAN  APPOINTMENT.  Lawyer Aristotle Batuhan,  one of three new directors appointed by Mayor Rama last October 31, doesn’t think that not being a woman disqualifies  a person from  representing  women’s organizations.

Batuhan, whose experience in government boards and agencies even over-qualify him as an MCWD  director, told me Friday, November 3  the  law doesn’t specify the nominee to be a woman herself. 

“We have numerous examples of this -- party list group sectoral representation: where farmers, security guards and  jeepney drivers have reps not necessarily engaged in such livelihood but can represent their sector; in labor tripartite nominations:  the rep of the labor sector is not necessarily  a laborer but can be a lawyer representing the labor sector; in sports: known sports  personalities representing boxing,  like Ricky Vargas, are not boxers and Go Teng Kok formerly representing athletics was certainly not a track and field athlete. They ably represented such groups.”

“Clearly,” Batuhan said, what matters   is “making sure  that the interests of the sectoral group you represent  are articulated  in the policy decisions of the board.”

LWUA  MEMO OF 2016.   LWUA’s  revised guidelines on the qualifications of  a  director representing women  are contained  in its Memorandum Circular #005.16 dated June 6, 2016.

Among the  basic qualifications:  a Fiiipino citizen, of voting age, resident within the district,  not a relative within third degree of consanguinity or affinity of  appointing power, not a government employee or running for an elective office,  and not appointed during the election ban.  

A nominee to represent women’s organizations -- such as former councilor Procopio Fernandez, former city mayor Alvin Garcia and Totol Batuhan -- must be “a bona fide member in good standing of the nominating organization”  and, in the case of the women’s representative,  wait for it, “must belong to the female gender.” On top of that, there must be a nomination from the governing board  of the organization or certified to by its officers.

LWUA rejected Garcia’s appointment in 2020 but had let through Proc Fernandez’s papers in 2016.   Why the difference in LWUA action:  LWUA’s memo circular was adopted June 6 of that year while Fernandez started his term  five months earlier, on January 13, 2016.   No problem with Jocelyn Pesquera, a woman representing women,  whose remaining term then as MCWD director was served by Proc.   Joy’s filing of certificate of candidacy  for the May 2016  election was supposed to drop her automatically from the MCWD board.      

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph