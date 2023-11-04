Seares:  LWUA wants to suspend entire MCWD board for half year and appoint temp directors.  Mayor Rama  swears  in  a male lawyer to represent women,  which LWUA policy doesn’t allow. 

NOT known to most of Cebu is that last September 28 (2023), the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) approved Board Resolution #35, which decided to “partially intervene” in operations of MCWD or Metro Cebu Water District for six months and authorized the LWUA board to name temporary replacements.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and the rest of his inner circle they call the “Work Group” must not have known that because three days after the LWUA move, the mayor appointed three new MCWD directorsand re-appointed two directors.



The first didn’t happen or was delayed because the LWUA board secretary,

according to an account by Mary Ann LL. Reyes in her business column “Hidden Agenda” in Philippine Star of November 4 (2023), the board resolution “has not been issued” because not everyone had signed it as the secretary allegedly “pulled it out.” All the LWUA board members had voted for the resolution, except LWUA Administrator Vicente Rival.

At least, as of Saturday, November 4, the LWUA resolution on “problematic” MCWD was not issued yet. Unless actually aborted though, the resolution can complicate Mayor Rama’s appointments. The LWUA board might insist on its resolution of September 28 and name its own five replacements or, heeding the justice secretary’s opinion and PD 198, avoid an over-reach by naming only one director in the board, interim or regular.

LWUA CAN MEDDLE ONLY… Under Presidential Decree #198, or the Provincial Water Utilities Act of 1973, removal of any MCWD director must be for cause and subject to “review and approval “ by LWUA. That’s not meddling; the law expressly provides that mechanism.

But what LWUA wanted to do, by a board vote of four to one last September 2668, was to suspend all the MCWD directors and appoint the persons to take their place. Can LWUA do that? That can be deemed unauthorized intervention.

The justice secretary’s Opinion #223 dated September 16, 2023 -- which LWUA Chairman Ronnie L. Ong had requested regarding LWUA’s power to intervene in the operations of erring and/or problematic water districts -- said LWUA’s powers don’t include the power to “enforce a takeover of the board of directors or board of trustees of water districts, much less to implement such takeover” based on grounds stated in LWUA board resolutions. (#36, series of 2012 and #29, series of 2020). LWUA powers are thus limited.

“Clearly limited,” said the opinion, “to the management and operations of the water district and even penultimate purpose of ensuring that it is able to return to and sustain financial viability and capacity to meet its repayment obligations to LWUA.” In plain words, only to help make the water district solvent enough to repay its debt to LWUA.

…IF MCWD OWES LWUA. AND MCWD DOES. News+One has learned that MCWD has been “regularly and diligently” been paying P55,000-a-month amortization for a P16.5 million loan, with the last payment made for September 2023.

LWUA is not given the power to appoint a director in any local water district, except under the condition provided by Section 8 of PD 198, which says, “LWUA may appoint any of its personnel to sit in the board of the local water district…(like a regular member)… for such period as the indebtedness remains unpaid.” Note that the law says “any of its personnel,” with all rights and privileges “appertaining to a regular member,” which must mean only one director and LWUA doesn’t get to fill all the five seats.

ON LWUA POWER TO REVIEW REMOVAL. Assuming, as the Cebu Regional Trial Court ruled in the Jun Pe et al case, that the mayor has the power to dismiss an MCWD director, LWUA’s power to “review and approve” the dismissal is categorical.

As to the nature of that power of review and approval, according to the justice secretary, the job is more of seeing to it that the requirement of “just cause” and “due process” is followed.

The power to dismiss an official or employee, the justice secretary said, “can only be lawfully and validly done by or through such agencies as the Civil Service Commission and the Office of the Ombudsman.” Regarding the Daluz case, the Rama’s lawyers contend, the investigation and dismissal of the MCWD chairman and two directors was in compliance with the Ombudsman’s endorsement of the complaint to the mayor.

WRINKLE IN BATUHAN APPOINTMENT. Lawyer Aristotle Batuhan, one of three new directors appointed by Mayor Rama last October 31, doesn’t think that not being a woman disqualifies a person from representing women’s organizations.

Batuhan, whose experience in government boards and agencies even over-qualify him as an MCWD director, told me Friday, November 3 the law doesn’t specify the nominee to be a woman herself.

“We have numerous examples of this -- party list group sectoral representation: where farmers, security guards and jeepney drivers have reps not necessarily engaged in such livelihood but can represent their sector; in labor tripartite nominations: the rep of the labor sector is not necessarily a laborer but can be a lawyer representing the labor sector; in sports: known sports personalities representing boxing, like Ricky Vargas, are not boxers and Go Teng Kok formerly representing athletics was certainly not a track and field athlete. They ably represented such groups.”

“Clearly,” Batuhan said, what matters is “making sure that the interests of the sectoral group you represent are articulated in the policy decisions of the board.”

LWUA MEMO OF 2016. LWUA’s revised guidelines on the qualifications of a director representing women are contained in its Memorandum Circular #005.16 dated June 6, 2016.

Among the basic qualifications: a Fiiipino citizen, of voting age, resident within the district, not a relative within third degree of consanguinity or affinity of appointing power, not a government employee or running for an elective office, and not appointed during the election ban.

A nominee to represent women’s organizations -- such as former councilor Procopio Fernandez, former city mayor Alvin Garcia and Totol Batuhan -- must be “a bona fide member in good standing of the nominating organization” and, in the case of the women’s representative, wait for it, “must belong to the female gender.” On top of that, there must be a nomination from the governing board of the organization or certified to by its officers.

LWUA rejected Garcia’s appointment in 2020 but had let through Proc Fernandez’s papers in 2016. Why the difference in LWUA action: LWUA’s memo circular was adopted June 6 of that year while Fernandez started his term five months earlier, on January 13, 2016. No problem with Jocelyn Pesquera, a woman representing women, whose remaining term then as MCWD director was served by Proc. Joy’s filing of certificate of candidacy for the May 2016 election was supposed to drop her automatically from the MCWD board.