Tell it to SunStar: Helping school age dependents of OFWs who died in Israel

I will nominate the dependents of the OFWs (overseas Filipino workers), who were killed in the terrorist attack on Israel, to become grantees of the Congressional Migrant Workers Scholarship Program.

In the coming days, Bagong Henerasyon Party-list will contact the next of kin of Angelyn Peralta Aguirre, Paul Vincent Castelvi, and Loreta Villarin Alacre to gather information needed for the Congressional Migrant Workers Scholarship Program.

Ensuring that their children, siblings, nephews, and nieces continue their education until they graduate from college is one deeply meaningful way to honor their sacrifice for their families, our country, and their patients.

Nararapat lamang maging scholars ang kanilang mga kaanak na nag-aaral, dahil ipinaglaban nila ang kanilang mga pamilya, itinaas ang dignidad ng kanilang propesyon, nagmalakaskit nang lubusan sa kanilang mga inalagaan, at nagpamalas ng sukdulang kabayanihan bilang Pilipino.

(Their relatives who are studying only deserve to be scholars, because they fought for their families, raised the dignity of their profession, cared completely for those they cared for, and showed the ultimate heroism as Filipinos.)

The Congressional Migrant Workers Scholarship Program is lodged with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa).

I will formally communicate and coordinate with the Owwa on this matter so that it can be implemented at the soonest possible time.