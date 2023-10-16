Wenceslao: Counteroffensive

Israel has prepared a ground counteroffensive at the Gaza Strip that is expected to fully weaken Hamas’s armed strength.

This means that the war in that area has just started and that the suffering of the civilians, already painful to imagine, will heighten in the coming days.

I still could not understand why Hamas did what it did. What was the expected end game? The group that has no qualms sending some of its people on suicide missions seems to be sacrificing its organization this time around. Israel has promised to launch a counteroffensive that would wipe out Hamas.

While Israeli forces have already massed at Israel’s border with Gaza, they aren’t expected to move until the bombings by Hamas and Hezbollah forces against Israel are stopped. That can only be done by destroying the tunnels where Hamas hid the missiles and neutralizing attempts by Hezbollah and some Arabian nations to come to Hamas’s aid.

Aside from sending planes to bomb Hamas targets, Israel has also sent elite military teams to pave the way for the entry of the ground forces to Gaza.

They are now targeting the network of tunnels built by Hamas in Gaza. The expected end game here is therefore the elimination of the Hamas organization. This has already been done before to Isis, whose organization is already virtually non-existent.

The recent offensive by Hamas is therefore looking more and more like a suicide offensive by the Hamas organization. Its desired end game to eliminate the Israeli state has become more and more like a pipe dream.

The bigger challenge for the Philippine government is to ensure that overseas Filipino workers and other Filipinos who are in the area are brought home safely.

It’s a daunting challenge but that is why governments exist, especially for a country whose population is dispersed globally.

There are reports that three Filipinos have already died in the conflict. Which is unfortunate. One thing positive here is that people are revisiting the root causes of the conflict between Israel and the Arabs. I am even now looking at old videos on this.

Frankly, I still have to acquire a deeper understanding of the sectarian and other conflicts that have hounded the creation of an Israeli state in the late 1940s. I am also reviewing the maps to get a better feel for the region.

We all know that the war has also brought in its wake the proliferation of fake news especially in platforms like “X” (formerly Twitter) where fact-checking is not given importance.

We now have to do the fact-checking ourselves, which means that we should always be wary of reports on social media.

Photos and videos should also be checked considering that fake news originators are recycling old photos and videos and are making these appear as new.

So we will have to rely on traditional media to lead the way. When you receive reports, double check these with such traditional news sources as BBC or CNN.

In the Philippines, always go for traditionally reliable news sources like SunStar, Inquirer, Philippine Star, etc.