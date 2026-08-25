Oplan BanTal faces scrutiny over consultation, legal basis

CEBU City councilors are questioning the consultation process, legal basis and early safety data behind Oplan BanTal, the City’s new traffic-discipline program along Gov. Manuel A. Cuenco Ave.

That balance is being tested by Oplan BanTal, the Cebu City Transportation Office’s (CCTO) traffic-discipline program along a 5.7-kilometer stretch of Gov. Manuel A. Cuenco Ave., as questions arise over stakeholder consultation and the legal basis of its measures.

During a City Council executive session on Aug. 25, councilors questioned whether the CCTO’s pre-implementation consultation was broad enough to reach sectors most affected by the scheme.

The CCTO maintained that it conducted consultations before Oplan BanTal took effect on Aug. 5.

The discussion raised three broader questions: Were affected sectors meaningfully consulted? Does the motorcycle lane have a clear legal basis? And do the early crash figures provide enough evidence to determine whether the scheme is working?

The consultation gap

CCTO Assistant Department Head Kent Jongoy said the agency held a stakeholder meeting on July 30 and discussed Oplan BanTal through the Traffic Management Coordination Board. The agency also sent letters to stakeholders and deployed traffic enforcers along the corridor to gather feedback.

But some councilors cited complaints from motorcycle and habal-habal drivers, transport network vehicle service (TNVS) groups and barangay officials who said they were not adequately informed about some of the changes.

Jongoy acknowledged that some stakeholders may not have received the CCTO’s invitations or information, saying some letters may not have reached their intended recipients. He also noted that the July 30 consultation coincided with heavy rains and class suspensions, affecting attendance.

Jongoy nevertheless said the CCTO has documentation showing that consultations were conducted.

The accounts do not establish that the City conducted no consultation. Rather, they raise questions about the reach and effectiveness of the process.

Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. had earlier called for a more “bottom-up” approach to traffic planning, saying communities, motorists, transport groups and businesses should be involved before major changes are implemented.

The issue became more apparent when Oplan BanTal initially restricted motorcycles from using the flyover near the Foodland building in Barangay Banilad. The restriction was later reversed after motorists raised concerns over traffic delays and confusion.

For the CCTO, the reversal was an adjustment based on actual traffic conditions and public feedback. For councilors questioning the consultation process, it illustrated the consequences of implementing a measure before all affected users had fully understood or responded to it.

Jongoy said the CCTO will continue consulting stakeholders because the discipline zone remains subject to adjustments based on actual conditions.

A question of legal authority

Consultation is not the only issue.

Jongoy said the CCTO can install motorcycle-lane markings and signs, but the designated motorcycle lane itself is not specifically provided for in the city’s traffic code.

The agency has recommended a lane-designation ordinance to provide a clearer legal basis for the motorcycle lane.

The distinction matters. The ability of a traffic office to organize road space through markings, signs and operational measures is not necessarily the same as the authority to create new enforceable traffic restrictions and penalties.

The discussion does not establish that Oplan BanTal is illegal. Instead, it raises a narrower institutional question: Which elements of the traffic scheme can be implemented administratively, and which require explicit legislative authorization?

That question will become more important if the City intends to make the motorcycle lane a permanent feature of the corridor.

A clearer legal framework would also help determine what rules motorists are required to follow and what penalties can be imposed for violations.

What the early data show

The CCTO also presented preliminary crash figures as part of its defense of Oplan BanTal.

City records showed 246 motorcycle-related road crashes from January to July 2026. From Aug. 5 to Aug. 25, the CCTO recorded 34 road crashes within the BanTal implementation area.

Jongoy clarified that the 34 incidents covered the entire discipline zone, not only crashes involving the motorcycle lane. The figure also reflected other interventions, including PUV lay-bys, traffic enforcement, traffic signals and pedestrian measures.

The figures cannot yet demonstrate that Oplan BanTal has reduced crashes.

The two sets of figures cover different periods, geographic areas and categories of incidents. The January-to-July figure refers to motorcycle-related crashes, while the Aug. 5-to-Aug. 25 figure covers road crashes across the BanTal zone.

They therefore do not provide a direct before-and-after comparison.

A more useful baseline would be comparable crash data from the same 5.7-kilometer corridor before Oplan BanTal began. Without that, it is difficult to determine whether changes in crashes are linked to the new traffic scheme.

Jongoy also cautioned that Oplan BanTal has not yet reached full implementation.

A stronger assessment would require comparable crash data from the same corridor before and after implementation, together with information on traffic volume, travel times, violations and other road-safety indicators.

For now, the 34 crashes are best treated as an early figure for continued monitoring, rather than proof that the program is succeeding or failing.

Traffic discipline and accountability

The executive session also exposed the political dimension of enforcing traffic rules.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña challenged the CCTO’s claim that it had conducted thorough consultations, saying he had not been approached despite his experience in traffic management and involvement in the city’s Bus Rapid Transit concept.

He also questioned the use of motorcycle escorts by government officials and VIPs.

Osmeña alleged that Mayor Nestor Archival was the city’s “number one violator” of traffic rules because of the motorcycle escorts accompanying him.

“How can you discipline the public when the biggest violator is Mayor Nestor himself?” Osmeña said, arguing that traffic discipline should begin with government officials.

Jongoy defended Archival, saying the mayor follows traffic signals and pedestrian crossings and has actively promoted Oplan BanTal.

Jongoy also said Archival has used his vehicle’s public-address system to remind motorcycle riders to stay within the designated lane.

Osmeña floated other traffic-management ideas, including a 30-minute daily restriction on private vehicles and a 20-meter motorcycle buffer before pedestrian lanes at red lights. Both were presented as proposals for further study and consultation, not for immediate implementation.

What happens next

The immediate challenge for Oplan BanTal is to establish whether the rules are clear, legally grounded, understood by those expected to follow them and supported by evidence showing that they improve traffic and road safety.

The CCTO has said stakeholder engagement will continue with barangays, transport groups, establishments and other affected sectors. Continued consultation with barangays, transport groups, establishments and other affected sectors, along with a proposed motorcycle-lane ordinance, could strengthen the program’s legal and policy framework.

For now, Oplan BanTal’s long-term impact remains unproven and will depend on clearer rules, comparable data and meaningful participation from those who use the road. / CAV