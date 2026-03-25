‘Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2026’ launched

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has launched “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2026” together with government agencies such as the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7, with support from local government units in Cebu City and the province.

The campaign was launched to ensure the safety of the public traveling to their respective provinces.

LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan said that with the start of the travel rush, they have begun inspecting terminals to check the roadworthiness of vehicles operating in Central Visayas, including drivers of passenger buses on long-distance trips.

The agency aims to prevent accidents that could result in loss of life by ensuring that drivers are well-rested and that the buses they operate are in good condition.

“Unang-una, dapat mayron pong sapat na pahinga ang mga drivers, especially kung malalayo yung pupuntahan. Meron po tayong memorandum circular, I think ng LTFRB concerning yung how many hours lang sila na straight na mag drive, so kung mag lapse na doon, dapat mag pahinga na po sila and another driver will be driving,” said Dinglasan.

(First of all, drivers must have sufficient rest, especially for long trips. We have a memorandum circular from the LTFRB regarding how many hours they can drive continuously. If they reach that limit, they must rest and another driver should take over.)

Dinglasan also revealed that to prevent overloading of passenger buses, their office will deploy so-called “mystery riders” who will directly report to the LTO any violations. This will be the first time such a measure will be implemented in Cebu.

He added that surprise drug tests will also be conducted on drivers and conductors to ensure none are using illegal drugs, although he did not disclose when and where these would take place.

Meanwhile, LTFRB 7 Director Abosamen Matuan said their agency is monitoring terminal facilities to ensure they are properly serving the riding public.

He reminded terminal management to maintain cleanliness and to provide free use of comfort rooms for passengers.

They are also closely monitoring public transport fares, emphasizing that despite rising fuel prices, no fare increases are authorized.

The government is providing assistance to drivers and operators to prevent fare hikes.

Operators or drivers who arbitrarily increase fares will face penalties.

“Our central office has been consistent on the monitoring on this fare increase kase wala pong abiso or nanggagaling sa aming opesina para itaas ang pamasahe. If mayroong mapatunayan sa ating mga operators or sa ating mga drivers na nanagpapaskil na ng kanilang sariling fare matrix, hindi po yan legit,” said Matuan.

(Our central office has been consistent in monitoring fare increases because there is no advisory from our office allowing fare hikes. If operators or drivers are found posting their own fare matrix, that is not legitimate.)

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, chief of police in Central Visayas, said during the event that 10,000 police personnel will be deployed on the streets during Holy Week to assist the LTO and other government agencies in enforcing traffic rules and regulations.

He added that the alert status will be raised from normal to full alert two days before the start of Holy Week. This means all personnel of PRO 7 are not allowed to go on leave and must be present in their respective stations or assigned units.

“Ngayong Semana Santa, ano kami naka heightened alert, ibig sabihin nung heightened alert, full alert status, kung kinakailangan ay 100 percent ng ating kapulisan ay dapat naka duty. So therefore, yung 10,000 policeman of PRO 7 will be rendering their duties during Semana Santa,” said Maranan.

(During Holy Week, we will be on heightened alert, meaning full alert status if necessary, where 100 percent of our police force will be on duty. Therefore, the 10,000 policemen of PRO 7 will be rendering their duties during Semana Santa.)

Tight security will be implemented in ports, terminals, tourist spots, and most especially in religious sites such as churches where people are expected to gather for Holy Week observances.

Maranan said that during a recent intelligence meeting, they did not receive any security threats in Central Visayas.

After the short program, law enforcement agencies and local government units took an oath and signed a Pledge of Commitment.

Dinglasan said this signifies unity among government agencies in Central Visayas in enforcing national road laws.

Following the program, inspections were immediately conducted at bus terminals in Cebu City, including the North and South Bus Terminals. (AYB)