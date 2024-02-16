“Oplan Disiplina” task force visits 3 Cebu City barangays to clear sidewalks of obstructions

VARIOUS Cebu City Hall departments collaborated with the police to implement the "Oplan Disiplina" on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The group was made up of barangay tanods, Cebu Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team, Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (PROBE), and the police headed by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Chief Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog.

The Oplan Disiplina task force visited barangays Tejero, Tinago, and San Roque to clear their sidewalks of debris and obstructions.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operation of the CCPO, Oplan Disiplina's objective is to put the city's numerous ordinances into effect in order to contribute to the establishment of peace and order in the city.

To recall, Mayor Michael Rama signed executive order on Oplan Disiplina in October 2022 to impose strict discipline on residents in an effort to realize his goal of turning the city become Singapore. (AYB, TPT)