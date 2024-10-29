Oplan Harabas: Drivers at South Bus Terminal undergo surprise drug test

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) conducted a surprise drug test Tuesday, October 29, 2024, for bus drivers arriving at the Cebu South Bus Terminal in preparation for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on November 1 and 2, when passengers will be traveling back to their respective home provinces to visit the graves of their loved ones.

Lawyer Froilan Jessie Suarez, an operations officer of LTO 7, stated that the surprise drug test is part of their "Oplan Harabas" program, aimed at ensuring that public utility drivers are not using illegal drugs, thereby reducing the risk of accidents.

They target around 50 public utility drivers entering the South Bus Terminal to undergo random drug testing.

Suarez stated that drivers who test positive for illegal drugs may need to take a second test for confirmation.

If the confirmatory test results remain positive, the drivers will be encouraged to seek drug rehabilitation and have their driver's licenses temporarily suspended.

Following completion of the rehabilitation, the LTO 7 will return their driver's licenses, allowing them to continue driving. (AYB, TPT)