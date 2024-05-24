Oplan Hipos: 3 coin toss players nabbed in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City

THREE persons playing coin toss game were taken into custody during the “Oplan Hipos” campaign carried out by the Mobile Force Company of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) at around 2:05 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Sitio Ermita Proper, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Those arrested were Cyde Cabinte Balais, 29, Joselito Justo Cabigon, 31, both from Sitio Bato, Ermita, and Pablito Jamora Aparri Jr., 34, of Sitio Eagle, T. Padilla Street, Barangay T. Padilla.

Seized from the suspects were three coins used in gambling.

A snub-nosed .38 revolver with two live rounds and no serial number was also taken from Aparri.

The CCPO has been conducting roving patrols around the city from dusk until dawn in order to combat criminality in line with its Oplan Hipos campaign.

"Kining Oplan Hipos mao ni usa sa atung mga anti-criminality programs sa CCPO. Random ni nga mosulod sa interior portion sa kabarangayan aron mopatuman sa mga city ordinances," according to Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration of the CCPO.

(Oplan Hipos is one of the anti-criminality programs of CCPO. It randomly visits the interior of the barangays to enforce the city’s ordinances).

The program also includes police visibility in the streets, in cooperation with the barangay tanods. (AYB, TPT)