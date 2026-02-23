OPM band Singco Mano finds new home

PROVING that big dreams can begin in small provinces, Pampanga-based band Singco Mano has officially signed a recording contract with AltG Records, a sub-label of GMA Music.

The five-piece band — composed of Paul Santana, Ernest Suing, Nate Mendoza, David Legaspi and Gello Roque — expressed gratitude to the community that supported them long before their move to Manila.

“We feel grateful and we are reminded by the humility na tinuro po sa amin ng mga kaibigan namin sa Pampanga,” shared lead vocalist Paul. “They are the friends who believed in us para makarating kami dito.”

For the band, AltG Records feels like the right home because of its sincerity toward artistry. Drummer Ernest noted that the label’s passion aligns with their creative vision.

“Nakita po namin ang sincerity nila, ‘yung love nila sa music. If mag-collaborate kami with AltG Records, we believe na dito kami mago-grow,” he said.

Looking ahead, Singco Mano hopes to experiment with different genres and collaborate with established Kapuso artists. Bassist Nate described their sound as “emotional, happy and at the same time, it’s vibing.”

Keyboardist David shared his dream of collaborating with Alden Richards. “We’re looking forward to making a collaboration with Alden Richards. Someday, maybe we can create a masterpiece that would touch the hearts of Filipinos.”

Despite signing with a major label, the band emphasized that their friendship remains their foundation.

Paul also offered encouragement to other provincial artists: “Look for people who believe in what you can do. Kami nga, lima lang po kaming galing Pampanga. Sino ba naman ang makakapaniwalang makakarating kami sa AltG Records at dito sa GMA? So, keep on dreaming and dream big!” / PR