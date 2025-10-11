OPM rock band Cueshé to headline Labangon Music Fest

CEBU's very own Cueshé is set to headline the 1United Labangon Music Festival on October 18, 2025.

The music festival is part of Barangay Labangon’s annual fiesta celebration in honor of its patron saint, Sr. San Vicente Ferrer.

Barangay Labangon Captain Derrick Yap said this year’s celebration will be the grandest in the barangay’s history.

“We want to showcase Cebuano talent while at the same time giving our residents and neighboring barangays the best we can offer through our annual music festival,” Yap said.

FEATURED PERFORMERS

Also joining this year’s 1United Labangon Music Fest are Cebuano rappers Winston Lee and Cookie$. Barangay Councilor and singer-songwriter Iping Amores will also perform during the celebration.

“The unique thing about our music festival is that it is a two-day event. We will feature local DJs on the first day and famous artists on the second day,” Captain Yap added.

Day 1 of the 1United Labangon Music Fest will feature Cebuano DJ and vlogger Marinong DJ, along with DJs Ryan Chua, Mark Memo, Juan Pablo, Christian Garong, and MC Clyde Laugo.

“We are very thankful to all our sponsors and everyone who helped make this fiesta celebration possible in honor of our patron saint, Sr. San Vicente Ferrer,” Yap said, adding that this is the second Labangon Music Festival.

FIESTA ACTIVITIES

Nightly activities for the annual fiesta celebration will begin on Friday, October 10, 2025, and will run until October 19.

Highlights include Bingo Extravaganza, Zumba Hataw Labangon, Macho Gwapito, Senior Citizens Got Talent, Variety Show, Acoustic Night, Universal Queen Labangon, and Miss Labangon, among others.

“I am inviting all Cebuanos to visit our barangay, dine in our night market, enjoy our nightly activities, and experience Labangon like no other,” the barangay official added. (HBL)