OPM singer recovers after fainting

(ORIGINAL PINOY MUSIC) OPM singer Gigi De Lana is now in stable condition after fainting following a performance in Samal Island City, Davao del Norte.

The former “Tawag ng Tanghalan” semifinalist reportedly experienced extreme fatigue after her final song during the show.

“After her performance last night in Samal Island City, Davao del Norte, Gigi experienced extreme fatigue and briefly passed out after her final song. She was given immediate attention and care, and we’re grateful to share that she is now safe, stable, and currently resting,” Tritone Entertainment said in a Facebook statement.

The management also noted that despite feeling unwell, De Lana still chose to perform for the audience.

“Despite not feeling well, Gigi still chose to honor her commitment and perform for everyone who came to see her. This reflects the deep respect and professionalism she has for her audience,” the statement added.

This is not the first time De Lana fainted on stage. In May 2023, she also briefly lost consciousness during a performance in Ilocos Norte. / TRC S