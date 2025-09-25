Opong disrupts classes, sea trips in Cebu

SEVERE tropical storm Opong (Bualoi) has led to class suspensions and canceled sea travel in Cebu as it intensifies within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The storm has caused over 240 passengers and dozens of vessels to be stranded. Sea conditions are expected to become rough, making maritime travel dangerous, according to Jhomer Eclarino, chief weather forecasting specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

The big picture

Widespread suspensions: Several municipalities and cities in Cebu, including Madridejos, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Sogod, Tudela and Minglanilla, have suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

Cebu City has suspended kindergarten classes in both public and private schools. Lapu-Lapu City has suspended face-to-face classes at all levels, with asynchronous or modular learning to continue.

Bogo City has also suspended classes from primary to senior high school in both public and private schools. City of Naga has also suspended classes at all levels in public schools, while private school suspensions are left to the discretion of administrators.

Yellow rainfall warning: Cebu has been placed under a yellow rainfall warning, which indicates the potential for flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in high-risk zones. This type of warning signals a minor to moderate threat to life and property, with the potential for localized flooding and power outages. It also means that rainfall has reached 50 millimeters within six hours or is expected to.

Sea travel affected: According to the Coast Guard District 7, more than 240 passengers and 42 vessels, seven motor bancas and 215 rolling cargoes were stranded on Thursday, Sept. 25, due to inclement weather. The Coast Guard is urging the public, especially shipowners, operators and fisherfolk, to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary sea travel.

In Cebu, nearly 100 passengers at San Remigio’s Hagnaya Port and three passengers at Maya Port were stranded.

The Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services provided temporary shelter at the Pier 1 isolation site for 25 stranded travelers on Thursday evening. The travelers were bound for various destinations, including Masbate, Biliran, Leyte, Hilongos and Ormoc.

Looking ahead

Pagasa Visayas reported that sea conditions along Visayas coastal waters are expected to become rough due to tropical storm Opong, making maritime travel dangerous. The weather system is forecast to exit PAR on Saturday, Sept. 27, in the afternoon or evening. / DPC