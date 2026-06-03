Oponganon athletes honored after Palarong Pambansa win

LAPU-LAPU City honored its medal-winning athletes from the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa during a courtesy visit at City Hall on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, recognizing their achievements and contributions to the city's sporting success.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia King-Chan led the recognition ceremony, where athletes, coaches and officials gathered to celebrate the delegation's performance in the national competition.

Chan thanked the athletes for their dedication and sacrifices, saying they brought pride to Lapu-Lapu City through their achievements.

"Your success showed that nothing is impossible through hard work. You proved to the entire country that you are true descendants of Lapu-Lapu," Chan said.

The mayor also acknowledged the role of coaches, parents, guardians and the Department of Education in supporting the athletes throughout their journey.

She assured the delegation that the city government would continue investing in local sports programs and developing future champions.

King-Chan announced that gold medalists would receive P50,000 each, while silver medalists would receive P30,000 and bronze medalists P10,000. Incentives for coaches are still being finalized.

Support for local sports

Chan said the City would continue strengthening sports programs and improving coaching support, particularly in events where Lapu-Lapu City previously excelled.

She encouraged athletes not to become complacent and to begin preparing for next year's Palarong Pambansa, which will be hosted by Quezon City.

14-year journey

Arnis coach Steven C. Alsong described the recognition as the fulfillment of a dream that began 14 years ago when he started promoting arnis in local schools.

"I was hoping that one day our athletes would be recognized nationally. Now we are seeing the results of that effort," Alsong said.

The coach reminded athletes that their achievements should inspire them to continue striving for excellence beyond sports.

Athletes eye bigger goals

Among the medalists honored was Cherry Fabrique, who won gold in the secondary girls' archery team event.

Fabrique said she was initially nervous representing Lapu-Lapu City but remained focused on training and time management despite having only one month to prepare.

She said her long-term goal is to become a member of the Philippine team.

Gold medalist Avegail Alpanta also shared how she overcame challenges during training to win two gold medals and one bronze medal in arnis.

Alpanta said she struggled with some aspects of her performance and nearly lost motivation before her coach helped rebuild her confidence.

The Department of Education representative said the city's athletes stood out not only because of their performances but also because of the strong support they received from the local government.

He said many delegations from other areas admired the assistance extended by Lapu-Lapu City to its athletes from preparation until competition proper. (April Vince Villacorta & Jasmine Vergantiños, CNU interns)