‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Succession’ lead 81st Golden Globe Awards

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, held on Jan. 8, 2023, marked a significant moment in entertainment history, showcasing a blend of cinematic excellence and groundbreaking achievements. This year’s event was particularly notable for its remarkable winners, both in film and television.
‘Oppenheimer’ dominates the film category
Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” a profound exploration of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb, emerged as the biggest winner in the film category. The movie clinched five awards, including Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Director for Nolan and Best Actor in a Drama for Cillian Murphy. The film was also celebrated for its evocative score, adding a remarkable depth to its narrative.
‘Poor Things,’ ‘Succession’ shine bright
In a striking contrast, “Poor Things” won Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. This post-modern, feminist reimagining of Frankenstein stands out for its creative narrative. The television realm was dominated by “Succession,” which bagged four awards, including Best Drama Series, solidifying its status as a critically acclaimed depiction of corporate power dynamics.
Groundbreaking moments
The event was marked by several historical achievements. Lily Gladstone’s win for Best Female Actor in a Drama for “Killers of the Flower Moon” was a significant moment for the Indigenous community in Hollywood. Similarly, Ali Wong’s victory in the Best Actress category in a Limited Series or TV movie for “Beef” marked a milestone for Asian representation.
New categories, winners
The Golden Globes introduced new categories this year, reflecting the evolving landscape of entertainment. “Barbie” received the Best Blockbuster award, an accolade that acknowledges the changing dynamics of box office success. Ricky Gervais won in the newly created stand-up comedy category, highlighting the Globes’ recognition of diverse forms of storytelling.
The Golden Globes themselves are in a phase of reinvention. After a period of controversy, the event has made significant strides, including expanding its voting body and introducing new ethical standards. This transformation was evident in the diverse array of winners and the inclusivity reflected in the nominations and awards.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Film:
- Best Motion Picture, Drama: “Oppenheimer”
- Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Poor Things”
- Best Director: Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
- Best Screenplay: “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet,
Arthur Harari
- Best Actor in a Drama: Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
- Best Actress in a Drama: Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the
Flower Moon”
- Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti —
“The Holdovers”
- Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone —
“Poor Things”
- Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
- Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph —
“The Holdovers”
- Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”
- Best Picture, Non-English Language: “Anatomy of
a Fall” (France)
- Best Original Song: “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
- Best Motion Picture, Animated: “The Boy and the Heron”
Television:
- Best Television Series, Drama: “Succession”
- Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: “The Bear”
- Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama: Kieran Culkin —
“Succession”
- Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama: Sarah Snook — “Succession”
- Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen
White — “The Bear”
- Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri
— “The Bear”
- Best Supporting Actor, Television: Matthew Macfadyen —
“Succession”
- Best Supporting Actress, Television: Elizabeth Debicki —
“The Crown”
- Best Limited Series or TV Movie: “Beef”
- Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Steven Yeun —
“Beef”
- Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Ali Wong — “Beef”
Special Categories:
- Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television:
Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
- Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: “Barbie”