Optum Philippines deepens Cebu commitment, invests in growing talent

As Cebu strengthens its position as a hub for healthcare, technology, and digital services, Optum Philippines is expanding its presence in the city—investing in local talent, creating new opportunities, and building workplaces designed to support its growing workforce.

Optum Philippines, a leading global capability center (GCC), sees growing potential in Cebu as a strategic center for specialized healthcare, technology, and digital expertise.

With its growing pool of skilled professionals, Cebu continues to position itself not merely as an expansion site, but as a key growth center for healthcare clinical operations, financial and revenue optimization, pharmaceutical care management, and advanced digital and technological solutions.

Optum Philippines’ operations in the country span technology, shared services, contact center management, revenue cycle management, and other integrated healthcare and business services.

The company is also investing in talent development through its Technology Development Program, which provides participants with training in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Beyond professional development, Optum also strengthens employee engagement through initiatives such as the Optum GC3 Cup, providing opportunities for employees to connect, collaborate, and build stronger relationships beyond their day-to-day work.

These efforts reflect Optum Philippines’ broader commitment to developing talent and creating opportunities as Cebu continues to grow as a center for healthcare and technology.

Spaces tailored to employees’ needs, passions, and recreation

Optum Philippines’ investment in Cebu is also evident in its new office at Filinvest Tower 4, Cebu IT Park, where the company has created a workplace designed around the distinct needs of its employees.

On August 20, 2026, Optum Philippines opened its new offices spanning the 18th, 19th, and 20th floors of the tower through an exclusive site tour, giving guests a firsthand look at its employee-centered workplace.

Led by Justin John Jordan, Associate Director for Talent Acquisition, and Dang Casado, Senior Director for Corporate Marketing, the site tour highlighted facilities designed to support employees not only in their work, but also in their health, wellness, interests, and passions.

Among the features are karaoke and music rooms, concessionaires, a mother’s lounge, play stations, wellness rooms, clinics, a multi-purpose pantry, lockers, mud spaces, and dedicated areas for rest and recreation.

Some facilities were developed based on employee ideas, while others came from observations of what could make daily work more comfortable and sustainable.

The office also features quiet spaces and crash pads where employees can rest and recharge, particularly during circumstances such as heavy rain that may make traveling to and from work difficult. These spaces are equipped with essentials such as charging stations to help employees stay connected while taking time to rest.

“We make sure that we take care of them; they feel supported, they feel connected,” Casado said, emphasizing the importance of considering employee needs throughout the workplace’s design.

“We really think about each of the spaces… what’s good for them, is it helpful? Is it not?” she added.

For Optum, employee welfare remains central to its operations as a healthcare company, extending its mission of helping people live healthier lives to the people who make its work possible.

“Even to our first-day joiners, we allow them to find space here, to rest and to recharge… we open our doors for them because we want to make sure that even on their first day, or even if they have not been on board officially, we want to extend that care to them already, because we are in a healthcare business,” Jordan said.

Through its growing footprint, talent initiatives, and employee-focused investments, Optum Philippines continues to strengthen its presence in Cebu while contributing to the city’s growing role as a hub for healthcare, technology, and digital services. (Sponsored Content)