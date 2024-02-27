Orale backs locals’ inclusion in Azkals’ team management

CENTRAL Visayas Football Association president Rodney Orale Jr. is elated over the addition of Philippine football legend Norman Fegidero in the coaching staff of Tom Saintfiet, who was named the new manager of the men’s national team on Feb. 26, 2024.

Fegidero, who had stints as coach of the Azkals in 2008 and of the U23 team in 2022, will also be joined by another Ilonggo legend Eduard Sacapano, who will serve as goalkeeping coach.

“It’s high time for coach Nonoy to step up and show that our local coaches are as good as the foreign coaches,” said Orale Jr. Orale said the move to tap locals in the coaching staff of the senior team is part of Philippine Football Foundation president John Guttierez’s stance to develop local coaches with the hope of becoming head coaches of national teams.

Saintfiet, a Belgian who last took charge of Gambia, will now have less than a month to form a squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Iraq on March 24.

“I hope he won’t have a difficult time in dealing with the current and new players,” said Orale.

On the other hand, Jinggoy Roa, the head coach of the University of San Carlos who recently competed a six-peat in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc., said the new manager’s challenge will be on how to replace the aging lineup of the national team.

“If he is to follow the direction of the new administration, he should start tapping local talents and not rely too much on players coming from the outside.”

Like Orale, Roa also believes Fegidero’s inclusion in the coaching staff is a positive development for Philippine football.

“It is a very welcome development. It gives coach Nonoy a chance to learn and grow more. International exposure is what local coaches need and this is a good start,” he said.

“I believe coach Nonoy can contribute to the team due to his vast experience. I wish him the best.”/ ML