Orale guns for VP spot in PFF elections

CENTRAL Visayas Football Association (CVFA) president Rodney Orale guns for a spot as one of the three vice presidents of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) in the elections Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Orale is up against Azkals Team Manager Dan Palami, Jay Adriatico, Frael Aquino, Ismael Batiles and Lawrence Fortun.

“Central Visayas Football Association wishes all the best to our president Rodney Orale, who is a candidate for vice president for the Visayas in the Philippine Football Federation elections on Nov. 25. All for the good of the game in our region and the country,” wrote CVFA on its official Facebook page.

Orale has been instrumental in the development of football in Cebu in the past few years, which includes Cebu having its own pro club: Cebu FC. Orale is also running for the four slots available as a PFF member for the Visayas area along with Elmer Gallardo, Renee Songalia, Roceller Sumbillo and Ronald Treyes.

The PFF will also select its new president in the election after the 12-year leadership of Mariano “Nonong” Araneta. Running for PFF’s top position are Davao-South Regional FA president Henry Sabate, Stallions FC’s Filbert Alquiros and Johnny Gutierrez of Bukidnon.