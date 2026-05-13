Oras Punto Diagnostics expands access to affordable health care

AFFORDABLE diagnostic services are being expanded through in-clinic, mobile and home-based programs as Oras Punto Diagnostics by Pulyn seeks to make checkups more accessible to patients who face cost, distance and convenience barriers.

Matt Marvin Cabalquinto, president of Oras Punto Diagnostics, said the center was built around one conviction: health care should reach people where they are, when they need it.

“We saw many people delaying checkups due to cost, distance, or inconvenience,” Cabalquinto said. “We wanted to change that.”

Diagnostics first

Cabalquinto said the name Oras Punto means exact timing and reflects the center’s goal of providing medical services when patients need them.

“It means providing accurate and reliable healthcare services exactly when patients need them most,” he said.

He further said diagnostics is where health care begins because early and accurate test results can help doctors manage illnesses before complications develop.

“Accurate and early diagnosis leads to better treatment, better outcomes and ultimately saves lives,” Cabalquinto said.

Mobile services

Oras Punto Diagnostics offers in-clinic and mobile services, including a Mobile Clinic and Mobile X-ray, for patients who cannot easily visit a health facility.

“Not all patients can go to the clinic. By offering both, we ensure inclusivity and convenience for everyone,” Cabalquinto said.

The mobile services bring diagnostic tests to communities, companies and homes. Elderly patients, persons with disabilities and residents in remote areas are among those who benefit most from the service.

Cabalquinto said home service has changed how patients think about testing because they are more likely to follow through when they do not have to leave their homes.

Affordable care

Oras Punto Diagnostics is accredited with major health maintenance organizations, including InLife, also known as Generali, Intellicare; Avega; Pacific Cross; Icare; and Life & Health.

“Accreditation gives patients confidence that our services are reliable and of high quality,” Cabalquinto said.

The center has also partnered with Philippine Health Insurance Corp.’s Yakap, which allows qualified patients to receive free checkups, laboratory tests and medicines.

Under the Yakap Gamot program, qualified patients may receive up to P20,000 worth of free medicines each year.

“For patients with chronic conditions, this is life-changing. It reduces their financial burden and ensures continuous treatment,” Cabalquinto said.

Expanded programs

Oras Punto Diagnostics also offers cancer screening services, including mammograms, low-dose chest CT scans, colonoscopy and liver ultrasound, to support early detection.

“When we detect diseases early, treatment becomes less complicated and less costly,” he said.

The center also provides outpatient mental health packages for depression, psychoses, dementia, substance disorders and other conditions.

“We cannot talk about complete care without including mental wellness,” Cabalquinto said.

For children aged 0 to 15, Oras Punto Diagnostics offers free eye checkups and eyeglasses.

“When a child sees clearly, their academic performance and confidence improve significantly,” he said.

Cabalquinto said the center plans to offer dental services, an Animal Bite Center and TB-DOTS services.

He said Oras Punto Diagnostics continues to face challenges, including keeping costs low and keeping up with medical technology.

“Through efficient operations and strong partnerships, we maintain quality while keeping our services affordable,” Cabalquinto said.

He said more locations are also being planned as the center works to reach more patients.

His message to families still putting off checkups is simple.

“Do not delay your health. There are programs and services available to help you. Early detection reduces complications, lowers long-term costs and saves lives,” Cabalquinto said.

Oras Punto Diagnostics said their goal has always been the same — show up on time, show up with compassion and show up for everyone. / PR