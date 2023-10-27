Ordinance needed for JOs to get bonus

JOB order (JO) employees in Cebu City need not worry. They too will get a bonus this Christmas. However, the City has to come up with an ordinance that will allow it to give them the bonus.

In a phone interview on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said the City does not have an employer-employee relationship with JOs, which is why the latter are not entitled to any special perks like bonuses.

“We have no legal basis (to give them the bonus),” Garcia said.

He said the ordinance is needed because the City needs a basis to grant the bonus. By law, the City can only grant bonuses to regular and casual employees.

“However, I will sponsor an ordinance that will allow the Cebu City Government to grant bonuses even to job order employees,” Garcia said.

He said the proposed ordinance has yet to be submitted to the City Council.

However, he assured that the council has ample time to approve the measure.

“There is still November. There’s still time for it to be approved,” Garcia said.

When Garcia was asked about the specific amount of the bonus for the JOs, he said that it will be up to the chief executive.

“No specific amount has been indicated. It will be decided by the chief executive; our role is to create the ordinance,” said the vice mayor.

In a phone interview on Friday, City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairman of the committee on budget and finance, said the City has enough budget to grant JOs bonuses.

“Yes (feasible). It is a form of financial assistance sa atong mga (to our) JOs,” Wenceslao said.

He reiterated that only the mayor is authorized to decide the amount the JOs will receive.

He said the council currently awaits the formal proposal, as they plan to discuss and approve it.

“Wala pa sya mingon og pila but ningon na sya nga muhatag sya (The mayor did not say how much, but he said JOs will get a bonus),” he said.

During the flag ceremony at City Hall on Monday morning, Oct. 23, Garcia, on behalf of Mayor Michael Rama, announced that regular and casual employees, as well as elected officials, will get a P35,000 Christmas bonus, a considerable jump from last year’s P20,000.