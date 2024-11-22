Ordinance on busking guidelines proposed

A GROUP of musicians has requested the City Government to enact the ordinance regulating busking in an organized and respectful manner in Cebu City. Busking, which is becoming popular in the cities, is described as “playing music in a public place in exchange for monetary donation.“

Ramil Ayuman, Cebu Buskers Association president, presented a position paper that was noted by the City Council during the regular session on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, that would set guidelines for busking performances.

He said that all performances must be live and the volume should be controlled to avoid disturbing the public.

Ayuman set the limit of the volume to not exceeding 60 decibels.

He said that vocalists must perform solo and be accompanied by live music. The use of prerecorded tracks or “karaoke” is discouraged.

The performance of original compositions, particularly Bisaya songs, is being encouraged. Cover songs and rearrangements are permitted, according to Ayuman.

“Our goal is to enhance the cultural landscape of Cebu by showcasing live music performances that reflect the City’s dynamic street life,” said Ayuman.

Ayuman proposed a committee to be called Cebu City Impromptu Buskers that will oversee the regulation of street performances.

He said that the City Government will actively coordinate with private malls and other establishments to create opportunities for buskers to showcase their talents.

However, buskers will be prohibited from blocking roadways, sidewalks, crosswalks, driveways, stairways, curb cuts, handicapped access ramps, or any other public access points.

Ayuman said that performances should not obstruct the flow of foot traffic or block access to buildings, parks, public transport, businesses, or pedestrian crosswalks.

Moreover, no busker will be allowed to perform in designated areas without a permit issued by the City Government.

In a previous SunStar report, Councilor Jose Abellanosa’s proposed ordinance regulating all forms of busking in the City went under a public hearing on Nov. 13 with Editha Peros, head of the Parks and Playgrounds Office, supporting the ordinance. / JPS