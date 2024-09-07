Ordinance pushed to shield service crew from abuse, assault

A PROPOSED ordinance to protect the rights and dignity of service crew members against customers who make unreasonable demands, harass, assault, humiliate, embarrass, or discriminate against them has been submitted to the Cebu City Council.

Cebu City Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, the author of the “Service Crew Protection Ordinance of Cebu City,” presented the measure to the council on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

The proposal was forwarded to the Committee on Laws and the Committee on Labor and Employment, Cooperative, and Livelihood for further review. After this, the proposed ordinance will undergo public hearings, if necessary, before it will proceed to the second reading, third reading, and final approval.

If approved, the proposed measure will cover service crew members of establishments located within the jurisdiction of the City of Cebu.

Abellanosa, in his draft ordinance, said the slogan “the customer is always right” has limitations and limitations and is not a license for the customer to make unreasonable demands nor harass, humiliate, or discriminate against employees.

Abellanosa specified the prohibited acts in the proposed ordinance, under its Section 5, a, which include shouting at a service crew member that may cause public humiliation, making unreasonable requests, making their work environment hostile, making unjustified complaints, harassing, intimidating, or detaining a service crew member and throwing a tantrum that may lead to a disruption in the services.

Discriminating against the service crew member based on race, ethnicity, group, skin color, sex, gender, language, religion, or social standing is also prohibited.

Taking a photo or video of the service crew member without consent that is not based on legitimate concerns about the establishment’s customer service shall be considered prima facie evidence to humiliate or intimidate the service crew member.

Related incident

To recall, Jude Bacalso, a local personality, is facing charges of unjust vexation, grave scandal, and grave threats, among others, over a viral misgendering incident involving a male waitstaff of a restaurant in a mall in Cebu City last July.

The incident, which involved Bacalso making a male waitstaff adopt a “parade rest” stance for almost two hours for addressing him as “sir,” was captured on video and went viral on social media.

Proposed penalties

Meanwhile, the proposed measure also addresses the responsibilities of the owner, president, or manager of the establishment where the service crew member is employed.

Under Section B, it prohibits the dismissal of any service crew member who has been a victim of prohibited acts by a customer. It further mandates that management must take appropriate steps to assist and uphold the rights and dignity of the affected service crew member.

Under the proposed ordinance, the customer or owner who committed the prohibited acts under the first offense will be penalized with P1,000, or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one month, or both at the discretion of the court.

For the second offense, a fine of P3,000, or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or both at the discretion of the court, and for the third offense, a fine of P5,000, or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, or both at the discretion of the court.

For violations of Section B of the proposed ordinance, penalties will include a fine of P1,000 for the first offense and P5,000 for the third defense.

Abellanosa said the food and beverages, retail, and hospitality industries are primary contributors to the City of Cebu’s economy and serve as the backbone of its tourism sector.

He added that the industries’ success is largely attributable to their service crew members who provide the best service possible. / JPS