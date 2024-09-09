Ordinance to strengthen child protection pushed

TWENTY-FOUR years after the Cebu City government enacted an ordinance promoting children’s welfare, a new and revised ordinance is being proposed to strengthen policies on the protection and well-being of children.

The proposed updated ordinance, authored by Majority Floor Leader Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, aims to address gaps in healthcare, limited access to education, child labor, and human trafficking, among other issues.

The proposed revision to the “outdated” ordinance “Cebu City Children’s Code,” passed on Dec. 20, 2020, was tackled in a public hearing at the City Council on Sept. 4, 2024.

Pesquera said the revised ordinance will align the city’s policies with more recent national laws related to children’s welfare, ensuring better protection against neglect, abuse, cruelty, exploitation, and other conditions harmful to children’s development.

“There is a need to update our Children’s Code in order to be in line with the national direction of the president. As well as the Department of the Interior and Local Government,” Pesquera said during the public hearing.

The public hearing was attended by representatives of the Cebu City Commission for the Welfare and Protection of Children, SOS Children’s Village Cebu; Kadasig Parents Association Inc., and Justice, Peace & Integrity of Creation-Integrated Development.

Children’s rights

Under the proposed ordinance, the Cebu City Government will prioritize and safeguard a child’s rights to survival, protection, participation, and development.

It includes strengthened programs on integrated maternal, neonatal, and child health care, early childhood care and development, child-friendly hospitals, nutrition programs, access to primary and secondary education, and educational assistance, among others.

The proposed revision, Pesquera said, also puts emphasis on an integrated health service for children with disabilities, including their access to transportation, schools, malls, and recreational facilities, among others.

It also obliges the city to support the parents, other childcare and development workers, non-government organizations, and communities in taking care of the children until they attain adolescence.

Quick-response system

Moreover, the proposed measure seeks the creation of an integrated quick-response system against child abuse, trafficking, and exploitation, including strengthening the programs against all forms of abuse.

It also seeks to address child abandonment and neglect while enhancing domestic administrative adoption and alternative childcare.

The proposed ordinance will explore measures that will help children in conflict with the law and children in situations of armed conflict. It also seeks to address child labor and employment and prohibit the practice of child marriages.

Pesquera said it would set a precedent against police brutality on children and the treatment of children during apprehension by police authorities.

Other programs

Likewise, the proposed ordinance seeks to enhance family and community support programs, also promoting awareness of children’s rights among law enforcers and government service providers.

It also seeks to celebrate Children’s Month and Children’s Day while developing a City Development Plan for Children, and establishing a Children’s Unit in the Cebu City Medical Center.

The proposed measure still has to undergo a second, third, and final reading before it will pass into an ordinance. / EHP