Ordinance vs. child exploitation, abuse pushed

A PROPOSED measure to combat online sexual abuse and exploitation of children by prohibiting such acts, imposing penalties, and implementing protective and rehabilitative programs has been introduced at the Cebu City Council.

Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, author of the proposed ordinance, presented the measure to the Council during its regular session on Nov. 13, 2024.

Cuenco told SunStar Cebu on Sunday, Nov. 17, that according to statistics from the International Justice Mission (IJM), Central Visayas ranks second nationwide, while Cebu City leads the region in reported cases of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children since 2018.

However, he was unable to obtain the latest figures from the IJM, a non-governmental organization specializing in human rights, law, and law enforcement.

Cuenco’s proposed measure is currently at the Committee on Laws and Styling for review, and will undergo public hearings, if necessary, before it will proceed to the second and third readings and final approval.

Cuenco said the proposed ordinance mandates its compliance as a prerequisite for Cebu City to demonstrate exemplary child-friendly governance.

“The internet has been a positive catalyst for innovation, education, and economic growth. However, it has also enabled those who would harm children by making it easier for them to produce, access, and share sexual abuse materials, to find like-minded offenders, and to reduce their risk of detection,” Cuenco said in his draft ordinance.

The proposed measure defined sexual abuse “as any form of communication through any platform or format, or any physical interaction between a child and any person when the child id being used for any act or activity inducing sexual simulation.”

Prohibited acts

Under Sec. 5 of the proposed ordinance, the following are considered acts of OSAEC: accessing, possessing producing, and/or distributing images and/or videos of child sexual abuse; grooming of children for sexual purposes or developing a relationship with a child to enable their sexual abuse either online or offline, and livestreaming.

It also prohibits sextortion (coercing and blackmailing children for sexual purposes) and other unlawful or prohibited acts under Republic Act 9775 or “Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009.”

The proposed ordinance also placed responsibility on mall owners or operators and owners or lessors of other business establishments if they are aware that child sexual abuse or exploitation is happening in their premises.

If approved, the City also will have the authority to monitor and regulate operations of internet cafes or kiosks, remittance centers, and similar establishments to prevent violation of the ordinance.

Penalties

If approved, violators will face a fine of P3,000 and be required to attend a mandatory anti-online sexual abuse or exploitation of children seminar for the first offense; a fine of P4,000 and attendance at the seminar for the second offense; and a fine of P5,000, mandatory seminar attendance, and/or imprisonment ranging from six months to one year for the third offense.

Programs

Cuenco said the City should develop and implement necessary programs that will prevent any form of child sexual abuse, as well as protect, heal, and reintegrate the child into the mainstream of society.

This includes counseling, free legal services, offering medical, livelihood, and skills training, educational assistance, and survivor empowerment.

Statistics

Cuenco said that in a comprehensive study by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, the Philippines has become the center of production for child sex abuse materials globally, with a staggering 80 percent of Filipino children identified as vulnerable to online sexual abuse, some of which is facilitated by their own parents.

He added that a study by SafekidsPH in 2018 reported that the Department of Justice – Office of Cybercrime received 579,006 cyber tips for the online sharing, re-sharing, and selling of child sexual abuse images and videos.

“It was subsequently reported in 2019 that 418,422 cyber tips were recorded, but in 2020, we have seen a 260 percent increase since the start of the lockdown,” said Cuenco. / JPS