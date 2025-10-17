Organizers reject Trump’s threat

SENIOR officials involved in planning the 2026 Fifa World Cup have dismissed concerns that US President Donald Trump could relocate matches from cities he considers “unsafe.”

Trump said last month he might move games from Democrat-led cities such as San Francisco and Seattle if they did not cooperate with his immigration and crime policies.

He raised the issue again this week, targeting Boston and its Democratic mayor, Michelle Wu, and suggesting he could appeal directly to Fifa President Gianni Infantino.

John Kristick, who led the successful North American bid to host the tournament, said the multibillion-dollar event remains on track despite the political rhetoric.

“From what I’m seeing, there’s been zero distraction in terms of preparedness,” Kristick, now co-head of global events at Playfly Sports Consulting, told Reuters. “Tickets are already being sold. Hospitality packages have been sold for almost a year now.”

Fifa said Thursday that more than one million tickets have been purchased, with fans from 212 countries and territories securing seats.

The 2026 tournament — the largest in history, with 48 teams and 104 matches — will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Eleven of the 16 host cities are in the US, where the World Cup will return for the first time since 1994.

Earlier this year, Miami organizers sought to ease concerns that tighter immigration measures under Trump could discourage international fans.

Fifa has emphasized that while host governments oversee safety and security, the governing body retains the final say on any relocation of matches.

“We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfill all necessary requirements,” FIFA said in a statement.

Ricardo Trade, CEO of the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil, said the US has enough quality venues to make changes feasible — but warned that any shift should occur before the Dec. 5 draw.

“In a country like the United States, where every state has large, ready-to-use stadiums, I don’t see why it wouldn’t be possible,” said Trade, who also headed the organizing committee for this year’s Copa America in the US.

New York and New Jersey, which will stage eight matches including the final at MetLife Stadium, have continued preparations as planned, said host committee CEO Alex Lasry.

“We’re doing what we need to do to make sure we’re putting on the best World Cup experience anyone has ever seen,” Lasry said. “We’ve spoken to FIFA, we’re working with the White House task force — I don’t think there’s any worry about the games being moved.” / FROM THE WIRES