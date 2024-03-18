Organizers remind players: Gullas Cup for unity, not division

“The Gullas Cup should not create division, it is a tournament for unity and camaraderie between the LGUs in the 1st district of Cebu,” the organizers relayed in a statement. “May we remind everyone concerned that the core essence of the Gullas Cup is to promote sportsmanship and camaraderie to everyone participating.”

The Gullas Cup is a multi-sport event that also includes volleyball and tennis.

“For 50 plus years, the Gullas Cup’s main purpose is to provide an avenue for young individuals to be offered eventual athletic scholarships with the potential of becoming varsity players.”

Meanwhile, in Game 2, Talisay Aksyon Agad evened up the series after a a thrilling 80-78 win over Abante Minglanilla in Game 2 on March 16, 2024 at the packed-to-the-rafters Talisay City Sports Complex.

Talisay was in control for most of the game until Minglanilla grabbed the upper hand late in the third, 57-56. However, Talisay recovered and regained the advantage, taking a 61-57 lead to the fourth.

The fourth period went back and forth but Talisay proved steadier, as they grabbed an 80-73 lead after a layup by John Mark Lasola with only 47 seconds remaining in the game.

However, Minglanilla kept on fighting and pulled to within two, 80-78, after a putback by Dave Ocaba with only 4.6 seconds remaining.

Unfortunately for Minglanilla, time ran out on their fearless comeback attempt as Talisay City held on for the series-tying win.

Kelaiah Tapic scored 17 points and nine rebounds for Talisay City, while Lasola had 16 points and seven boards. Kristian Alejandrino chipped in 12 points, four rebounds, and six assists, while Tracy Imbong added 10 markers.

JC Rex Sanguenza, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, led Minglanilla with 19 points, four boards, six assists, and a remarkable eight steals. (JNP)