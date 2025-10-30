Organizers share secret how to great Halloween Party

“Honestly, the key to a successful event really comes down to branding and concept,” shared Luigi Navaja, owner of Studio Luigi, the creative group behind the event. “Without these, it’s hard for an event to stand out, especially since many clubs are hosting their own parties around the same time.”

This year, Studio Luigi teamed up with Spade Social and LOOK! Productions to design an experience that’s more than just a night out, think drag performances, DJ sets, moonlit pool dancing, and a sea of costumes that blur the line between eerie and elegant.

“We just want everyone to come in, have fun, mingle, and enjoy themselves,” said the Studio Luigi team. “There’s no pressure to do anything specific; it’s all about socializing, experiencing the vibe, and having a really great time. And if you’re into raves, this event is definitely for you.”

All about the energy

For Raphael Chamen, founder and creative director of LOOK! Productions, Halloween is the stage itself.

“Costume contests are usually all about fun, but when you get into concepts, people can get very competitive,” he shared. “For us in ‘First Fright,’ we want people to scare us with how good they look. So, we expect them to bring their best foot forward!”