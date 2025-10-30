Organizers share secret how to great Halloween Party

Cebuanos, known for their love of nightlife and festivities, never miss the chance to turn Halloween into a full-blown spectacle.
Long before it became a night of parties and elaborate dress-ups, Halloween traced its roots to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain.
According to an October 2025 article by Britannica’s “History of Trick-or-Treating,” Halloween began over 2,000 years ago as a Celtic harvest festival marking the new year. People believed spirits roamed the earth that night, so they wore masks and disguises to blend in, a custom called “guising,” which lives on today in our ghost and witch costumes, long detached from their original meaning.
Every year in Cebu, costumed crowds spill into the city’s top bars, rooftops and hidden venues as organizers race to outdo each other with bigger themes, grander performances and more creative surprises.
But what really makes a Halloween party great? Is it the theme, the venue or the people who bring it to life? SunStar Lifestyle interviewed Cebu-based Halloween and rave party organizers to find out.
For the team behind “First Fright: The Pre-Midnight Halloween Mayhem,” which happened on Oct. 25, 2025, at Leiah: The Hideout in Diane Residences, General Lim St., Villa Aurora, Kasambagan, Cebu City, it’s all about vision.
“Honestly, the key to a successful event really comes down to branding and concept,” shared Luigi Navaja, owner of Studio Luigi, the creative group behind the event. “Without these, it’s hard for an event to stand out, especially since many clubs are hosting their own parties around the same time.”
This year, Studio Luigi teamed up with Spade Social and LOOK! Productions to design an experience that’s more than just a night out, think drag performances, DJ sets, moonlit pool dancing, and a sea of costumes that blur the line between eerie and elegant.
“We just want everyone to come in, have fun, mingle, and enjoy themselves,” said the Studio Luigi team. “There’s no pressure to do anything specific; it’s all about socializing, experiencing the vibe, and having a really great time. And if you’re into raves, this event is definitely for you.”
All about the energy
For Raphael Chamen, founder and creative director of LOOK! Productions, Halloween is the stage itself.
“Costume contests are usually all about fun, but when you get into concepts, people can get very competitive,” he shared. “For us in ‘First Fright,’ we want people to scare us with how good they look. So, we expect them to bring their best foot forward!”
The event featured jaw-dropping drag performances from Cebu’s finest queens, from Franky Fab and her Haus of Fab to rising names like Pokie, plus beats from DJs Saint Chris and Matthew Cano that kept the dance floor alive until midnight.
“It’s something for everyone,” Raphael said. “We’ve prepared everything to give you the best pre-game this Halloween.”
Why Cebu loves Halloween
Ask Derricke Gwaine Tan of Spade Social, and he’ll tell you that Cebu’s Halloween scene has evolved into something deeper than parties and masks.
“I believe it’s more of our culture as Cebuanos. It goes back to how we’ve always been expressive, the kind of people who come together, have fun, and show their creativity through their favorite characters or costumes. It’s how we express ourselves or connect with the characters we relate to,” he said.
For Derricke, Halloween events have also become a way to uplift and connect local communities. His platform, known for fusing music and performative arts, sees its productions as more than just entertainment, they’re platforms for Cebuano creativity that deserve to be recognized nationwide.
“We made sure to take our time with this year’s event,” he added. “Even while preparing for ‘First Fright,’ we supported the earthquake victims during the process. We want to reach the hearts of Cebuanos and build communities that spotlight local music and talent.” S