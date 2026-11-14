Original Cebuano musicals explore love, loss, grace in twin-bill showcase

Beyond its humor, he said, the musical deals with grief, acceptance and finding goodness in people, even those remembered for their worst actions.

He also pointed to the production's positive view of death and its reflection of Buddhist teachings on human duality, encouraging audiences to look beyond judgments and understand the circumstances that shape a person's actions.

For Gitamondoc, the production is also a testament to the potential of Cebu's theater community, particularly with the support of Guang Ming College and Fo Guang Shan.

"We are lucky here at Guang Ming College. We see that there's a lot of talent that can be honed and supported," he said.

The Creators Program was established to develop homegrown writers and artists in Cebu, particularly those interested in creating original musical theater. It provides free scholarship opportunities to anyone passionate about writing, allowing aspiring creators to receive training and develop their own material.

Gitamondoc said he hopes the program will become a home for Cebuano artists and encourage more people to explore writing for musical theater.

"If the twin bill is the way to start it, it's a way to signify to the audience that we are here and to the students that there's a future in this work," he said.

The twin-bill productions were developed through the program in 2025. The initiative will continue this December, when six more original musicals are scheduled to be staged: Humbagay, Bakwit, Marites, Thank You for Calling, Quartet and Spotlight.