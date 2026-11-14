Original Cebuano musicals explore love, loss, grace in twin-bill showcase

TWO original Cebuano musical theater productions are taking the stage in Cebu City, bringing homegrown stories of love, loss, kindness and the search for grace to local audiences while highlighting efforts to nurture the city's next generation of theater writers and artists.
Presented by STE Productions, Buhi and Plete Palihog, Unta Mahalin make up a twin-bill showcase running from November 13 to 15 at the Siddhartha Theater along V. Rama Avenue, with performances scheduled at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The two productions offer contrasting journeys, from confronting the complicated legacy of a seemingly unlovable man to discovering unexpected lessons about love during an ordinary jeepney ride.
In Buhi, directed by songwriter and theater director Jude Gitamondoc, the story revolves around Fredo, a timid assistant at a funeral home who stands to inherit his late employer Eugenio's business. There is one condition: He must write and deliver a eulogy moving enough to make the man's family cry.
The task proves difficult when Fredo discovers that no one can remember a single good thing about Eugenio.
With his former employer's persistent ghost by his side, Fredo sets out to uncover the truth about the man, raising a question at the heart of the production: Was Eugenio really as heartless as everyone remembers him to be?
John Rashed Booc plays Wilfredo, alongside Barret Oliver Richards as Boss Eugenio. The musical features original music by Anjaylou Monisit, Dave Ronnie Sagarino and Krystill Joy Ampalayo, with a story by Niña Isabel Libron and Ruzaine Tonio.
Meanwhile, Plete Palihog, Unta Mahalin, written and directed by Len Lanojan, takes audiences on a different kind of journey through the familiar setting of a Cebuano jeepney ride.
The musical follows Ollie, played by Van Duke Gacayan, who has less than a day before leaving for Manila when an ordinary jeepney trip leads him to meet a stranger, Rachel, played by Caile Castillo.
What follows is an unexpected crash course in love, kindness and seeing people beyond first impressions. The cast also includes Klaus Lobina as Prince, Niña Rose Bastatas as Blossom and Jemmie Estillore as the driver.
With a story by Revee Dumam-ag, music by Kharyss Jakosalem and lyrics by Restie Enario, the production suggests that life's longest journeys are not always measured in kilometers. Sometimes, the hardest distance to cross is the space between one's assumptions and the people around them.
Beyond bringing original Cebuano stories to the stage, the twin bill also showcases the work of aspiring writers developed through the Siddhartha Training Program's Creators Program.
Gitamondoc, who serves as the program director and has been involved in theater since 2001, said Buhi was among the works written by students under the program. He volunteered to help develop the production, updating its script to strengthen the story while honoring the original writers' work.
He described the revised Buhi as a straightforward folk story that brings out the metaphors in the students' original draft.
"It's a roller coaster ride. It's really a funny show. But at the heart of the show, it is really moving and very relatable for a lot of people, especially when we honor the people who passed away," Gitamondoc said.
Beyond its humor, he said, the musical deals with grief, acceptance and finding goodness in people, even those remembered for their worst actions.
He also pointed to the production's positive view of death and its reflection of Buddhist teachings on human duality, encouraging audiences to look beyond judgments and understand the circumstances that shape a person's actions.
For Gitamondoc, the production is also a testament to the potential of Cebu's theater community, particularly with the support of Guang Ming College and Fo Guang Shan.
"We are lucky here at Guang Ming College. We see that there's a lot of talent that can be honed and supported," he said.
The Creators Program was established to develop homegrown writers and artists in Cebu, particularly those interested in creating original musical theater. It provides free scholarship opportunities to anyone passionate about writing, allowing aspiring creators to receive training and develop their own material.
Gitamondoc said he hopes the program will become a home for Cebuano artists and encourage more people to explore writing for musical theater.
"If the twin bill is the way to start it, it's a way to signify to the audience that we are here and to the students that there's a future in this work," he said.
The twin-bill productions were developed through the program in 2025. The initiative will continue this December, when six more original musicals are scheduled to be staged: Humbagay, Bakwit, Marites, Thank You for Calling, Quartet and Spotlight.
Gitamondoc said the initiative also aims to expand the audience for Cebuano theater, which has continued to survive and find opportunities despite not always enjoying mainstream attention.
He believes live performances have an important place in an increasingly technology-driven world, where artificial intelligence is becoming more prevalent.
"We live in a world of AI, everything is artificial. We long for a connection that's really in-person, that's human to human. Theater is one of those safe places where we can be sure that we have that human connection, and that is something no machine can simulate," he said.
Gitamondoc, who also wrote Siddhartha: The Musical, one of the Philippines' longest-running musical plays, and Star & The Cloud: The Musical, which was recently staged at the Taipei Dome in Taiwan before an audience of 40,000, said developing the next generation of musical theater writers is part of preserving that tradition.
He said one of the reasons he proposed the Creators Program was the limited number of writers focusing on original musical theater, despite Cebu having a pool of songwriters and playwrights.
"I think there is that responsibility to keep that going for the next generation," Gitamondoc said. (JGS)