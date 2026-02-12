Ortega teases Etrata over messy habits

Ashley Ortega jokingly called out her best friend Shuvee Etrata for being messy.

Even before becoming housemates on “PBB Celebrity Collab Edition” Season 1, Ashley and Shuvee were already close friends who shared a condominium unit.

During Ashley’s guest appearance on the “Your Honor” podcast hosted by Chariz Solomon and Buboy Villar, she opened up about their real-life dynamic as housemates.

“Ako, naglilinis ako. Si Shuvee — love ko si Shuvee — tanggap ko na talaga na burara siya at makalat siyang tao,” Ashley said, laughing. “Hindi, totoo talaga! Doon kami nag-aaway.”

She admitted they once had a major fight over household responsibilities. At the time, they were sharing a three-bedroom unit — one room each and a third converted into a walk-in closet.

As their projects increased and their belongings multiplied, they eventually moved to a bigger condo. Ashley clarified that Shuvee’s busy schedule and the absence of household help contributed to the clutter.

In their new place, she said, they now have separate floors and more space — making co-living much easier. / TRC