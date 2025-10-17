Osaka pulls out of Japan Open

NAOMI Osaka withdrew from her quarterfinal match at the Japan Open on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, due to a left leg injury.

Her withdrawal before the match allowed Jaqueline Cristian to advance to the semifinals by walkover, the WTA Tour announced.

Tournament organizers said the top-seeded Osaka had not recovered from the injury she sustained late in her second-round match. The result sends Cristian to her third semifinal of the season — and her first on a surface other than clay.

Before the injury, Osaka posted victories over Wakana Sonobe and defending champion Suzan Lamens.

After splitting the first two sets with Lamens, Osaka raced to a 5–0 lead in the third. But during a rally with Lamens serving at 0–5, 30–15, Osaka appeared to pull up with discomfort in her left leg. She won the point after Lamens sent a backhand wide but immediately requested a medical timeout.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, returned to the court with her left thigh wrapped and limited movement but managed to close out the match on her third match point.

The Japan Open setback continues a rough stretch for Osaka, who was eliminated in the second round at both the China Open in late September and the Wuhan Open last week.

In another Japan Open quarterfinal Friday, 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez defeated Rebecca Šramková 7–6 (2), 6–3 to advance to the semifinals. / FROM THE WIRES