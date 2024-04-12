Osca retains office

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama has revoked the memorandum instructing the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) to vacate its current office so that the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) can use it.

The Cebu City News and Information reported on Friday, April 12, 2024, that Rama would verify the purportedly signed memo, saying he does not recall signing it.

Cebu City Councilor Pastor Alcover had filed a resolution on Thursday, April 11, requesting the Office of the Mayor to reconsider the notice it had issued to Osca to vacate its office located at the Financial Service Building across City Hall’s executive building, beside the Senior Citizens Park.

According to a memorandum dated April 2, the CTO had requested the Office of the Mayor for the use of the Osca office, to take effect five days upon Osca’s receipt of the memo.

Rama, however, revoked the memo after receiving a letter for reconsideration from Osca head Homer Cabaral.

Cabaral said he is satisfied with the mayor’s decision.

“Nalipay mi nga naka-decide si Mayor nga i-revoke ang memo kay pinangga baya niya ang mga senior citizens,” Cabaral said.

(We are pleased that the mayor revoked the memo because he cares for the senior citizens.)

Rama, in defense, said being a mayor is not easy, emphasizing the numerous documents he needs to sign.

He added that several individuals at City Hall reportedly ask him to prioritize their documents for signing.

“Sus kakita pa lang ka sa mga papel nga akong pinirmahan. Unya uban dali-dalion pa ko. Wala mo kabantay ana? Gatoo mo sayon ra mamirma kung mayor ka? Dayun kung balibaran, masilo na,” Rama said.

(When you see the papers I have to sign. And I am rushed on some of them. Don’t you realize that? Do you think it’s easy to sign if you’re the mayor? Then when you refuse them, they get piqued.)

Alcover earlier said he was not aware of the eviction of the Osca personnel because the memorandum was not addressed to him.

Alcover said he was concerned because he is the chairman of the committee on senior citizens affairs and senior citizens council.

Alcover said he only learned of the memorandum when Cabaral informed him about it.

He said the current Osca office is ideal for senior citizens since it is on the ground floor.

He added that according to Cabaral, the office would be transferred to the second floor of the City Hall’s satellite office, in the building owned by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District.

He said that building lacks comfort rooms, which are essential for senior citizens. / AML