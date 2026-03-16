Oscars 2026 winners: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley and more

Sometimes the Oscars surprise you in all the best ways.
At the 2026 Academy Awards in Los Angeles, genre-bending horror “Sinners” scored major wins, showing that horror can, indeed, break through during awards season. Autumn Durald Arkapaw, a Filipino-American cinematographer, also made history by becoming the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography.
Meanwhile, the sports comedy-drama “Marty Supreme” was one of the most talked-about films leading up to the ceremony, racking up multiple nominations and strong precursor awards buzz but ultimately leaving Los Angeles empty-handed.
The night’s biggest winner, however, was “One Battle After Another,” which took home multiple top honors.
One of the best moments of the night was seeing Anna Wintour channel Miranda Priestly during her segment presenting the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Purposefully ignoring Anne Hathaway when asked about her dress, Wintour delivered one of the evening’s most well-landed jokes.
Here’s a closer look at the winners who made the 2026 Oscars a night to remember.
Best Actor:
Michael B. Jordan – “Sinners”
Best Actress:
Jessie Buckley – “Hamnet”
Best Picture:
“One Battle After Another”
Best Supporting Actress:
Amy Madigan – “Weapons”
Best Animated Feature Film:
“KPop Demon Hunters”
Best Animated Short Film:
“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”
Best Costume Design:
“Frankenstein” (Kate Hawley)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
“Frankenstein”
Best Casting:
“One Battle After Another” (Cassandra Kulukundis)
Best Live Action Short Film:
“The Singers” – joint winner
Best Live Action Short Film:
“Two People Exchanging Saliva” – joint winner
Best Supporting Actor:
Sean Penn – “One Battle After Another”
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Paul Thomas Anderson – “One Battle After Another”
Best Original Screenplay:
Ryan Coogler – “Sinners”
Best Production Design:
“Frankenstein”
Best Visual Effects:
“Avatar: Fire and Ash”
Best Documentary Short Film:
“All the Empty Rooms”
Best Documentary Feature Film:
“Mr Nobody Against Putin”
Best Original Score:
Ludwig Göransson – “Sinners”
Best Sound:
“F1”
Best Film Editing:
“One Battle After Another”
Best Cinematography:
Autumn Durald Arkapaw – “Sinners”
Best International Film:
“Sentimental Value”
Best Original Song: “Golden” – “KPop Demon Hunters”
Best Directing: Paul Thomas Anderson – “One Battle After Another”