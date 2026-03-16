Oscars 2026 winners: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley and more

Sometimes the Oscars surprise you in all the best ways.

At the 2026 Academy Awards in Los Angeles, genre-bending horror “Sinners” scored major wins, showing that horror can, indeed, break through during awards season. Autumn Durald Arkapaw, a Filipino-American cinematographer, also made history by becoming the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography.

Meanwhile, the sports comedy-drama “Marty Supreme” was one of the most talked-about films leading up to the ceremony, racking up multiple nominations and strong precursor awards buzz but ultimately leaving Los Angeles empty-handed.

The night’s biggest winner, however, was “One Battle After Another,” which took home multiple top honors.

One of the best moments of the night was seeing Anna Wintour channel Miranda Priestly during her segment presenting the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Purposefully ignoring Anne Hathaway when asked about her dress, Wintour delivered one of the evening’s most well-landed jokes.

Here’s a closer look at the winners who made the 2026 Oscars a night to remember.