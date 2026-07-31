Oslob plants 1,000 agoho seedlings

MORE than 1,000 agoho seedlings were planted in Upper Barangay Nueva Caceres, Oslob town, on Friday morning, July 31, 2026, to replace the 10 trees felled for the construction of the new sports complex.

In a statement, the Oslob Public Information Office said the activity was led by Mayor Ronald Guaren, together with local officials, municipal personnel, representatives from national government agencies, and community stakeholders.

Personnel from the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Argao witnessed the event.

The seedlings replace the trees that were cleared on July 13 to make way for the construction of the Oslob Sports and Cultural Complex.

The initiative aims to expand the municipality’s forest cover and support climate change mitigation efforts.

Agoho (Casuarina equisetifolia), a Philippine indigenous tree belonging to the family Casuarinaceae, has pine-like foliage and can grow up to 40 meters tall.

According to the National Parks Development Committee, the species name equisetifolia comes from the Latin words meaning “horse hair,” referring to the tree’s drooping branchlets. (CDF)