Oslob to plant trees to replace felled ones

TO REPLACE 10 trees cut down for a new sports facility, the Oslob Municipal Government will hold a tree-planting activity in Barangay Nueva Caceres on Friday, July 31, 2026.

The activity follows the removal of the trees on July 13 for the construction of the Oslob Sports and Cultural Complex, which drew criticism from environmental and hertiage advocates.

The town’s Public Information Office (PIO) announced the activity on its Facebook page Tuesday, saying it is intended to replace the trees removed for the project while increasing local tree cover, protecting watersheds and helping reduce soil erosion.

Several details about the activity have yet to be disclosed. The PIO has not said how many replacement trees will be planted, what species will be used, or whether the activity is required under the tree-cutting permit issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7.

It also remains unclear who will monitor the survival of the planted trees, whether the planned cease and desist order (CDO) will still proceed, whether construction of the sports complex has been halted, what the project’s total cost is, or whether additional trees will be removed as construction continues.

The Municipality invited residents to participate in the activity.

Participants will assemble at the Oslob Municipal Hall grounds at 5:30 a.m. before proceeding to the planting site. The activity is scheduled to end at 7:30 a.m.

Backlash over tree-cutting

The tree-planting activity comes after public criticism over the removal of the 10 trees at the town plaza for the sports and cultural complex.

DENR 7 earlier announced that the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office-Argao would issue a CDO against the Municipal Government.

According to DENR 7, the Municipality violated the conditions of its June 23 special tree-cutting permit by cutting down the trees without the required prior notice and coordination with the agency.

Heritage concerns remain

Apart from environmental concerns, the project also faces opposition from citizen groups and heritage advocates.

Groundbreaking for the sports and cultural complex was held on July 8, led by Mayor Ronald Guaren and provincial officials.

Citizen group Oslobanong Nagpakabana and parish leaders have petitioned the National Historical Commission of the Philippines for an urgent heritage assessment, asking the agency to determine whether the project complies with existing heritage laws, regulations and conservation policies.

The petitioners argue that the project would alter a protected historic open space and threaten nearby heritage structures, including the post-war old municipal building, the Cuartel and the Inmaculada Concepcion Parish Church. / CDF