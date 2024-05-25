Oslob waits for rainy season to replenish dry Tumalog Falls

TUMALOG Falls, located in the town of Oslob in southern Cebu, remains closed as the local government unit (LGU) decided to halt efforts to seek alternative water sources to supply the falls.

Oslob’s LGU, through its public information office, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on May 23, that it opted to wait for the natural return of water with the onset of the rainy season.

“There were plans exploring finding another water source for Tumalog Falls since there is another water source found higher in the mountain areas. But after a careful study, the said projects would entail infrastructure that would be very expensive and would not be finished quickly,” it said.

Oslob’s LGU temporarily closed Tumalog Falls on March 17 when its water ran dry. The falls’ primary attraction was its “rain-like waterfalls.”

Tumalog Falls is located in Barangays Tumalog and Luka.

Oslob Mayor Ronald Guaren previously said the town was actively working to restore the beauty of Tumalog Falls by looking for alternative water sources to support the ecotourism destination.

Aside from blaming the El Niño phenomenon and summer season that brought dry weather, Guaren suspected that sinkholes in the mountain had collected the water that was supposed to fall in Tumalog Falls, dividing the waterways.

The sinkholes, he said, emerged after super typhoon Odette (Rai) struck Cebu in December 2021.

Tumalog Falls is not just a tourist destination but one of the backup water sources that supplies 13 barangays in the town. Oslob has 21 barangays. / CAV