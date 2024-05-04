Oslob’s market makeover: From pantry to lifestyle hub

OSLOB town is gearing up to transform its public market from just a place to go to stock one’s kitchen to a lifestyle and entertainment destination as well.

And the project may be close to reality, as the southern Cebu town said it aims to launch this in the middle of this year.

Last April 30, the town announced that Oslob Mayor Ronald Guaren, Infrastructure committee chairman Carlos Mirasol, and Municipal Engineers Ellamelyn Suycano and Gerardo Angana had met with architect Carlo Ivan Saycon and members of the design team for the conceptualization of the project.

The plan is to put up a new structure that would feature retail, restaurants and entertainment, among other things, the town said in a statement.

The local government hopes this will encourage visitors to stay longer in the town, aside from providing a new public space for residents of all ages to play, relax and spend quality time in.

This isn’t the only thing going for the southern town, which is known for its whale shark watching activity.

Earlier this year, Oslob began construction of a bigger and more modern municipal hall near the municipal church and Cuartel Ruins.

The P299.8 million municipal hall project involves the construction of a four-story building.

Once the new municipal hall is completed, the plan is for the old municipal hall, a two-story building, to be repurposed into a venue for socio-cultural events.

Last Friday, the southern town also received approval from the Cebu Provincial Reclamation Authority for a 10-hectare reclamation project to house new government and commercial infrastructure. / CTL