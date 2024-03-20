Oslob’s Tumalog Falls temporarily closed

THE local government of Oslob decided to temporarily close Tumalog Falls, a popular tourist destination in the southernmost town of Oslob, Cebu, due to shrinking water supply.

Mayor Ronald Guaren announced the temporary closure after seeing the condition of the tourist spot in Oslob on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The dry season and El Niño have affected Tumalog.

“January pa na siya nagkahinayhinay, unya karon, wala na gyuy makita, maong karon napugos ko pagsirado kay maikog intawn ta sa mga mubisita,” Guaren said in an interview with SunStar Cebu’s Beyond The Headline.

(The water flow has been receding since January, and now, the water has been below the normal level, prompting me to close it.)

The LGU Oslob News & Updates’ Facebook page posted photos on March 19 showing the situation of the Tumalog Falls and the inspection done by Guaren.

“Kinahanglan man nato nga i-temporary close kay ang muadto didto wala gyuy makita tungod sa kainit sa panahon. Atong gipangitaan og paagi aron mabalik ang kanindot sa Tumalog Falls,” Guaren said.

(We have to temporarily close it because you can’t find enough water because of the hot weather. We are looking for ways to bring Tumalog Falls’ beauty back.)

Guaren said he is finding other sources of water to aid the Tumalog Falls.

“Naay nakit-an nga bag-o nga source, maoy among usa pangitaan og paagi nga ang tubig masumpay ngadtu sa Tumalog Falls,” Guaren said.

(A new source has been found, and we are finding a way to connect it to Tumalog Falls.)

Guaren confirmed that the water in Tumalog Falls is already below the normal level, making it inadequate for tourists who want to swim.

“Lisod man kaayo nga nag-expect sila nga parehas sa nakita nila kaniadto unya dili na man mao. Maikog ta sa ilang kahago nga niadto sila unya mubayad sila sa mga tour operators nato, wala silay makita,” said Guaren.

(It’s not good that tourists expect to find a beautiful area only to find a different one. We understand that they pay tour operators just to get to the area, and we don’t serve them well.)

Around 500 to 1,000 tourists visit the Tumalog Falls in a day. The falls has been dubbed as “rain curtain,” as the water from the mountain falls evenly.

Guaren said he is unsure yet on when the Tumalog Falls will be reopened for operation. (CDF)