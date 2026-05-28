Osmeña calls on youth to uphold national pride

Summary:

Cebu City Vice Mayor and CHAC Chairman Tomas Osmeña urged the youth to strengthen nationalism at the National Flag Days observance on May 28, 2026, stating citizens can no longer rely solely on government institutions.

Osmeña criticized the current state of governance, corruption, shifted priorities of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project, and what he termed an "ayuda culture" in politics, declaring, "I love this country, but I don't believe in this government."

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival missed the event due to being in Manila, while other city officials, civic groups, and uniformed personnel attended the ceremony at Plaza Sugbo to honor the flag's history.

CEBU City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Thursday, May 28, 2026, urged Filipinos, particularly the youth, to strengthen nationalism and civic responsibility, saying the public can no longer rely solely on government institutions to solve the country’s problems.

Speaking during the National Flag Days observance at Plaza Sugbo led by the Cebu City government through the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC), Osmeña, who is the CHAC chairman, said Filipinos are “on our own” amid frustrations over governance, corruption, and misplaced government priorities.

“We are on our own. I believe in this country, but I don’t believe in this government,” Osmeña said during his welcome remarks.

The observance featured a flag-raising ceremony, prayers for the nation, and participation from civic organizations, students, and uniformed personnel in commemoration of the Philippine flag as a symbol of patriotism, sacrifice, and national unity.

Osmeña emphasized that the Philippine flag represents the sacrifices of Filipinos who died defending the country, recalling soldiers killed during the Marawi siege.

“What do we stand for? We should realize that in reality the flag is just a piece of cloth. But what stands beside it are people who have sacrificed their lives,” he said.

He added that many Filipinos have become disconnected from the deeper meaning of national observances, saying younger generations often associate independence-related celebrations only with suspension of classes.

Hope in the youth

Despite criticizing the current state of governance, Osmeña said he still believes the country’s youth remain the nation’s hope for reform and unity.

“I have more faith in the youth today because they’re the only ones who can move ahead and put our act together,” he said.

Osmeña also criticized issues involving public transportation, corruption, and local governance, citing the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project which, he said was originally intended to help ordinary commuters from northern and southern Cebu City.

He said the project underwent years of negotiations with the World Bank and the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), but claimed the original purpose of the transportation system had shifted over time.

The vice mayor also questioned government spending priorities, citing concerns involving healthcare, scholarships, drainage projects, and what he described as an “ayuda culture” in politics.

Despite his criticism, Osmeña stressed that his frustrations stem from his desire to improve Cebu City and help ordinary Cebuanos.

“It doesn’t mean that I don’t love this country. I love this country. I love the Cebuanos. That’s why I’m here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival did not attend the National Flag Days observance because he is currently in Manila. However, other city officials, civic groups, and organizations were present during the event.

The National Flag Days, which are observed from May 28 to June 12, commemorate the first unfurling of the Philippine flag following the Filipino victory in the Battle of Alapan in Imus, Cavite on May 28, 1898, and will culminate on June 12, Philippine Independence Day. / April Vince Villacorta & Jasmine Vergantiños, CNU Interns