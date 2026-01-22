Osmeña pushes for 24-hour noise ban

CEBU City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña is pushing for the passage of a strict Anti-Noise Ordinance implementing a 24-hour ban on disruptive noise to protect Cebu City’s work-from-home professionals and residents.

Osmeña said the measure is in response to mounting complaints about disturbances that disrupt daily activities and livelihoods, especially in densely populated areas where excessive noise has become a frequent concern.

“We have 100,000 work-from-home people, and they cannot put food on the plate because the neighbor is always blasting karaoke,” Osmeña said.

Citing the economic impact of disturbances like loud karaoke, Osmeña proposed a P500 fine per offense and accountability for barangay officials who fail to act on complaints.

Osmeña said accountability at the barangay level is crucial to the effectiveness of the measure. He said enforcement often fails due to inaction.

“Somebody has to fight for our city,” he said, adding that discipline is necessary if Cebu City is to move forward.

According to Osmeña, the proposed ordinance is intended to restore order in neighborhoods where noise has become routine.

A public hearing will be scheduled to balance the interests of residents, businesses, and entertainment venues before the proposed ordinance is implemented. / CAV