Osmeña rejects Binaliw landfill probe

CEBU City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has rejected the idea of a City Council investigation on the recent landslide at Barangay Binaliw landfill, saying it would not solve the city’s waste management issues.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, January 22, 2026, Osmeña said the landslide was caused by technical problems that fall under the jurisdiction of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“Holding a public hearing won’t address the root of the problem,” he said.

He pointed out that calling a public hearing would not solve the issue, noting that even he, with years of experience as mayor, could not fully explain the problem, let alone ordinary citizens.

He added that factors such as the movement of the garbage and the condition of the landfill’s foundation make it a complex technical matter that cannot be resolved through a public hearing.

Osmeña also criticized the slow pace of government procurement processes, which he said often hindered the city’s ability to maintain consistent garbage collection.

He explained that when garbage trucks broke down, the replacement vehicles were delayed by bureaucratic procedures, causing interruptions in waste disposal across barangays.

To address this problem, Osmeña suggested that the City consider leasing garbage trucks from private suppliers.

"As long as it’s operational and can handle the load, they wouldn’t need the procurement process, no more bidding," he said.

Under his proposal, the trucks would come complete with drivers and regular maintenance services, allowing the City to bypass the lengthy government procurement process and ensure that garbage collection continues without disruption at the community level.

Osmeña also proposed that the City should build its own incinerator at the South Road Properties (SRP) to burn waste directly.

He said the move could reduce disposal costs and prevent the risks associated with overcapacity at existing dumpsites.

Osmeña also raised concerns about the high costs of transporting garbage to distant landfills, which would increase further if the city starts sending waste to facilities in Bogo or Aloguinsan, and it would strain city finances like scholarships, operation of Cebu city medical center and hospitalization assistance and medical programs. (CAV)