Osmeña says Kawit deal 'advantageous' for Cebu City

“I AM not interested in clearing my name, I am interested in protecting the city.”

This was what former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña told the media during a press conference on Saturday, October 21, 2023, in light of the recent developments regarding the case against him and former and current City officials.

The Office of the Ombudsman had recently dropped administrative and criminal charges filed against him and some former and current Cebu City Government officials, as well as private respondents from the Gokongwei group, over the City Government’s joint venture agreement (JVA) for the development of an integrated resort in the South Road Properties (SRP), of which the present Nustar Resort and Casino is now a part.

He said that the opposition had done everything in their power to stop the project, which he attributed to "selfish political motives."

Osmeña said that his decision to speak out about the case was not motivated by a desire for vindication, but rather to prevent the people from being misled into thinking that the JVA with the Gokongwei group was disadvantageous to the City.

“Why is it advantageous to the city? Because they spend P20 billion on the construction right away,” Osmeña said

“Not benefit? And then when you see a structure like that, I'm not talking about theory. I'm talking about (an) actual (building). You can actually go there and you can see it's standing. Now, what does that mean? It means that all our properties in the SRP go up in value,” Osmeña added.

'Benefits'

Osmeña said that “profit is after expenses,” emphasizing that the arrangement with the proponent is advantageous to the city.

"The City does not get a 10-percent share of the profits, the City gets 10 percent of the gross revenue rentals. What is the difference? Profit is after expense, that is why you call it ‘ginansya.’ Percentage of gross rentals is like VAT (value added tax), 10 percent of whatever they collect, whether they make a profit or not. That's the difference," Osmeña said.

He said that the City is entitled to receive 10 percent of Nustar's gross revenue, which is easier to audit.

“The City is not deprived with the business gross revenue,” Osmeña said.

He said that the arrangement is for transparency and lesser opportunity for graft and corruption.

“In the minds of the stupid opponent in the city hall, the City did not benefit; in my mind, the city is not the City Government, but the people themselves,” Osmeña said.

He said that in less than 50 years, the Cebu City Government will begin to realize the benefits of the joint venture agreement (JVA) that the former administration entered into with Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. for the development of Kawit Island, where Nustar is currently located, which contrasts with what some may have perceived as a mockery of the City Government.

Osmeña stated that the JVA's term extends for 50 years, after which the management of Nustar will be handed over to the City Government.

He said that Cebu has benefited from the project right from the start, including the construction phase with the proponent's P20 billion budget, which provided benefits to contractors, laborers and other working groups.

Osmeña said that before, Kawit Island was not owned by the City Government but by the Department of Health. However, he took steps to ensure that it would eventually be owned by the people of Cebu.

“It has no roads, it has no electricity. It has no drainage, it has no water, it has nothing. It's just a piece of basura,” Osmeña said.

"The biggest real estate project, the most beautiful real estate project. And it's booming and it's growing. I just want to explain for the people to know the kind of disinformation,” Osmeña added.

'Right process'

In the same press conference, Margot Osmeña, former majority floor leader and former chairperson of the committee on budget and finance, said that the project went through the right process and was presented to the City Council.

M. Osmeña said they created an ad hoc committee for the project, which was composed of five councilors mostly from the opposition, that is chaired by former councilor Junjun Osmeña.

She said that the committee was formed to study the unsolicited proposal.

M. Osmeña said that whatever amendments or corrections had to be made were all included in the final proposal and were submitted to the city council, which gained its approval.

“We have done through the process, the ad hoc committee submitted the committee report and it was approved, but then when the resolution came up to the Council to approve the project, it was not approved,” M. Osmeña said.