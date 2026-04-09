VM Osmeña stands vs Monterrazas development

CEBU City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña is standing firm in his opposition to the Monterrazas de Cebu development. Despite the City Council’s recent refusal to stop the project, Osmeña insists that the developer must prove the project won't cause flooding in Barangay Guadalupe.

In a statement on April 9, Osmeña argued that public safety must come first. "This is not a criminal trial," he said, explaining that the city shouldn't have to prove the project causes floods—rather, the developer must prove it doesn't.

Council rejects work stop order

The City Council recently declined to issue a "cease-and-desist" order. They cited reports from environmental and building officials suggesting that flooding in the area is caused by many factors, including:

Inadequate drainage

Clogged pipes

Natural site conditions

Environmental concerns

City Councilor Joel Garganera, who heads the environment committee, expressed concern about how the council’s decision was made. He noted that the resolution was added at the last minute while he was away from the session.

Garganera warned that even if the developer has 22 "detention ponds" to catch water, it doesn't guarantee safety. He noted that if the systems are clogged or not modeled to handle massive storms, the community remains at risk.

"No single development may be solely responsible, but cumulative impact is the real concern," Garganera said, adding that ignoring these risks is a failure of governance.