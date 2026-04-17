Osmeña: There's demand for Mayor of the Night services

CEBU City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña cited the unexpected influx of applicants from outside the city availing themselves of services under the Mayor of the Night program as proof of strong public demand, countering earlier criticism that the initiative is a waste of public funds.

Osmeña said in a press conference on Thursday, April 16, 2026, that the City encountered operational challenges because of the volume of applicants during the program’s rollout.

“We had a big problem. People from the province are coming. They wanted to get their ID and apply for 4Ps, even the kids. The place was like a public market,” he said.

Surge of applicants

He said he wanted to help everyone but questioned the presence of applicants coming from places such as Alegria and Carcar, asking where they had all come from.

Osmeña said the sudden influx made it difficult for the City to manage operations, noting that basic infrastructure and staffing were still being completed at the site at Cebu Exchange Tower in Barangay Lahug.

“The people who are supposed to provide service cannot even finish the flooring yet, and the air conditioner was not even installed,” he said.

He described the situation as a “good kind of problem,” adding that the City initially treated the rollout as a soft opening.

Limited capacity

He said national agency personnel assigned to assist were limited, contributing to a backlog in processing applicants.

Osmeña did not provide figures on how many applicants were from Cebu City and how many came from outside the province.

“I don’t know what to do. It’s so hard because people are coming all the way from the province, and it’s hard to drive them away,” he said.

He added that many applicants were seeking assistance for government programs such as the 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development) and that some were in vulnerable conditions.

“Some of them were applying for IDs for 4Ps. They were poor people, and there were children. They were sleeping on the floor. The place was like a refugee center,” he said.

Osmeña said the turnout reflects strong public need despite operational strain.

“Overall, I’m happy because it shows that what Alcover says, that it’s a waste of money, is not accurate, because people are actually getting services,” he said.

Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. earlier criticized the program, questioning its cost efficiency and raising concerns that it may constitute misuse of public funds.

Osmeña said the program was designed to address gaps in government service delivery for night-shift workers, particularly those in the business process outsourcing sector.

Expanding services

He said the initiative aims to provide accessible government assistance during nighttime schedules, recognizing that thousands of workers begin or end their shifts when most public offices are closed.

Osmeña described the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry as a key economic driver in Cebu City, employing a large workforce, many of whom come from outside the city.

“Many of these workers come from the provinces and earn at least double the minimum wage. They are a major part of our economy, yet we have been ignoring their needs,” he said.

He added that workers face challenges such as limited transportation at night, difficulty securing government documents because of daytime office hours, and lack of accessible services during their free time.

Plans and adjustments

Osmeña said the City is reviewing how to manage the increasing number of applicants, including expanding service areas, improving queue systems, and coordinating with additional personnel and partner agencies.

The City is also exploring partnerships with the private sector to improve transportation options for night-shift workers. He said about 30 modernized minibuses are being considered to address mobility challenges for employees commuting late at night or early morning.

He said transportation remains a major concern among BPO workers, especially those living outside Cebu City who rely on limited late-night transport.

Beyond transportation and administrative services, Osmeña said the initiative may expand to include wellness programs such as mental health support, stress management, and recreational activities tailored for workers on shifting schedules.

He said these are being considered in recognition of the health and lifestyle challenges faced by night-shift employees.

Osmeña said strengthening support systems for BPO workers could help reduce attrition rates in the industry.

“This will make life easier for them, transportation, access to services, so fewer workers will resign,” he said.

He added that the program remains flexible and demand-driven, with expansion depending on usage patterns, worker feedback, and coordination with agencies.

The initiative will continue to evolve as the City gathers data on service demand, congestion points, and worker needs, with the long-term goal of building a more responsive nighttime governance system for Cebu’s growing night economy. / CAV