Osmeña to back ‘anyone’ vs. Rama for mayor in 2025

FORMER Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, told reporters that he will no longer run for mayor.

But he said he would support anyone, even his own dog, if they were to run against Mayor Michael Rama, his former ally. Osmeña gave the current mayor a performance rating of negative three.

Rama, on several occasions and in speeches during important events at City Hall, said Osmeña was his mentor, but the latter said Rama did not learn anything from him.

“He said I’m his mentor; he has not learned anything,” Osmeña told reporters, during a press conference that his camp scheduled on Saturday, after the dismissal of cases filed against him over the Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. Kawit Island Project in the South Road Properties.

It has been a long time since Osmeña called for a press conference.

Sought for comment, Rama, in a text message on Sunday, Oct. 22, said there is “no need to comment” on Osmeña’s remarks.

‘Nothing but failures’

Osmeña said he does not have much faith in Rama, saying that for many years, Rama’s projects are “nothing but failures.”

“Bagsak jud. Iyang pasko sa V. Rama kada tuig palpak (It’s a total failure. His project on V. Rama [Avenue] every year is unsuccessful. He cannot open CCMC (Cebu City Medical Center). He spent P3 billion, but cannot open it,” he added.

‘Dog over Rama’

When asked if he would support a “Garcia” going against Rama in the next mayoral election, Osmeña did not provide a direct answer. Cebu City’s vice mayor is Raymond Alvin Garcia, an ally of Rama.

However, he said that even if his dog ran against Rama in the next mayoral race, he would support it.

“I’ll make that very clear. Anyone, bisan pa’g akong iro ang padaganon (Anyone, even if I have to make my dog run.) I’m not joking. I would rather vote for my dog than Mike Rama. I will tell you why; akong iro di mangawat (my dog doesn’t steal),” Osmeña said.

He said he has no desire to return to the City Hall, after all his efforts were allegedly “put into chaos” by the current administration, noting that one term is not enough to put everything back in order and that his body is no longer capable of doing the work.

“The only thing that comes to (my) mind is Mike Rama must go. He must go. Anyone who would run against him, I will support,” Osmeña said.