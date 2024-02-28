Osmeña wants Archival to run as Cebu City mayor

FORMER Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña is hoping that minority floor leader Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival Sr. would run for mayor, even as an independent.

Osmeña, in a text message to SunStar Cebu last week, said he knows Archival would be a good mayor.

"He might not be a 'good' candidate, but I know he would be a good mayor," said Osmeña.

"And if can be a good mayor, we can campaign and make him a good candidate," he added.

Osmeña also said Cebu needs a better choice.

Archival is a councilor from the north district.

He ranked first among the candidates running for councilor from the north district during the 2022 elections after garnering 125,485 votes. (JJL)