Osmeña warns against Megawide’s plans

CEBU City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña slammed Megawide Construction Corp. over what he described as an attempt to take control of the Carbon Public Market, saying the developer should instead acquire its own property if it intends to operate a commercial venture.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, Osmeña questioned why a major infrastructure firm would seek control of a government-owned public market rather than invest in privately owned land.

“If they want to do business, why don’t they buy their own property? That’s what private developers do. They buy land, build their malls, and operate their businesses there. Why take over a public market?” he said.

Osmeña argued that the Carbon Market serves a purpose distinct from private commercial centers, stressing that public markets are meant to protect small vendors who operate on slim margins and cannot afford high mall rental rates.

He warned that turning Carbon into a commercially driven enterprise would undermine its social function, saying the entry of large corporate tenants would effectively strip it of its identity as a public market.

“Big companies can build or lease their own spaces. The government’s role is to ensure small vendors have a place to earn a living,” he said.

Osmeña also raised legal concerns, arguing that while local governments are authorized by the National Government to collect market fees, that authority should not be transferred to a private entity.

“As caretakers, we are empowered by the national government to collect. If you are delegated to collect, you are not delegated to give that authority to someone else,” he said.

Petition

The Carbon redevelopment is being implemented through a 50‑year joint venture contract signed on January 2021, between the Cebu City Government and Cebu2World Development Inc., a subsidiary of Megawide.

Osmeña has filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the agreement’s legality. He said the matter is now up to the High Court to decide, noting that he filed the petition as a private citizen on Jan. 16, 2026.

He maintained that Carbon should not be treated as a profit center.

“Carbon is not there to make money for private investors. It is there to serve the public,” he said, adding that the issue goes beyond politics and centers on whether government should prioritize social protection for small-scale vendors or allow public assets to operate under private commercial standards.

“This is not an easy fight. But this is for the Cebuanos,” he said.

In a statement sent to SunStar Cebu, Cebu2World Development Inc. said its involvement in Carbon is anchored on its vision of helping build a “First-world Philippines.”

The company said it aims to deliver a cleaner, safer, and more dignified public market while preserving Carbon’s history and character, similar to the improvements made at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

“Our goal is simple: a cleaner, safer, and more dignified market for vendors, and a public market that Cebuanos can be proud of, while preserving the history and character that make Carbon unique,” the statement read.

Osmeña’s remarks come amid continuing tensions over the redevelopment project, as vendors raise concerns about possible rent increases and stricter rules under private management. / CAV