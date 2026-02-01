Osorio survives 3-set war to claim Philippine Women’s Open title

COLOMBIA’S Camila Osorio pounced her way to victory as she claimed the title of the first-ever Philippine Women’s Open champion, defeating Croatian Donna Vekic in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

In a live stream via One Sports, Osorio started slow in the opening set, throwing away free points through unforced errors, which allowed Vekic to take control and secure the set 6-2.

She bounced back stronger in the second set, unleashing sharp and steady backhand smashes to swing the momentum in her favor and level the match at 6-3.

Both Osorio and Vekic displayed strong composure in the deciding set, with the score tied at 5-5. Osorio then broke Vekic’s serve in the 12th game to close out the set 7-5, sealing the match against the world number 72.

In her winning speech, Osorio, currently the world number 82, expressed her joy after the victorious journey in the country.

“I have no words to describe how I am feeling right now. I am super-super happy and honored to be in the Philippines for the first time. It’s been such a pleasure to play here,” she said.

She also took a moment to acknowledge her opponent and extend her respect to Vekic.

“I wish you all the best, to you and to your team. And I hope we can play many more times in the future,” she said.

Osorio was likewise delighted by the warm support from the Filipino fans throughout the tournament.

“It’s been an unreal week for all of us. How you treat us, guys -- it’s unreal, and I hope to come back in the future,” she added.

Earlier in the tournament, Osorio also defeated Filipina tennis star Alex Eala in the quarterfinal round in 6-4, 6-4.

The Philippine Women’s Open is a prestigious WTA tournament organized by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Lawn Tennis Association. (Jasten Arrogante, BiPSU intern)